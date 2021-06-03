BTS’ V and Jungkook aka TAEKOOK share the most amazing friendship bond in the world, and here’s the proof – watch videos





BTS guys are very close to each other. But you may know that we connect most with the people who belong to our age group or are closer to our age group. But sometimes it happens that we adopt friends who are younger than us and become their guardian and best friends. And that’s how we would describe the bond between BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Kookie aka Jeon Jungkook. Taekook is shipped by people all over the world. And there are even people who send them as a couple. It may amuse you, but yes, it’s the truth. They are combustible together, jokes at times, hotties in one frame, deeply attached to each other and very caring and unaware even you would start sending Taekook after a point. So let’s have a dekko on the moments when Taehyung aka Taetae bear and Jungkook aka Kookie bunny handed out friendship or BFF goals: Also Read – This is what McDonald’s BTS meal looks like in different countries BFFs are like Whatever you do, it’s always fun. When you know and love humor as humor. Here’s Jungkook playing a prank on V when he permed his hair before Butter release. Jungkook put down a lot of forks. Taehyung didn’t get annoyed by it and instead went with the flow and the other BTS members had fun too. Also Read – BTS: RM and Jimin Buy Apartments in Seoul’s Most Expensive Residential Complex View Photos Protective If you protect each other. In one of the Run BTS episodes, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok was asked to cut the pig dolphins given to each member. Jungkook had been running and hiding from J-Hope and then V decided to protect Jungkook from J-Hope. Although he later teamed up with J-Hope, it was cute to watch Taehyung help Kookie. Also Read – BTS Make History As They Become The FIRST K-Pop Band EVER To Top Billboards Hot 100 Three Times Supporters In yet another Run BTS episode, we saw Jungkook who is good at all things table tennis like a pro. And Taetae bear loved it so much that his vibe check is 100 percent. Make jokes There’s nothing like throwing your bestie in the pool, right? Watch Jungkook and Taehyung do the same here: Comfort/hugs When you like to hug your best friend! Jungkook and Taehyung are so cute! Piggyback rides Here’s Jungkook giving a piggyback ride to Taehyung. Iconic handshake Here’s a compilation of BTS V and Jungkook’s handshake moments. You would love it. Here are some more Taekook or Vkook moments: Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series firsts and updates.

Click to join us facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook messenger for the latest updates.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos