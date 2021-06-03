Jazz asserts itself as NBA’s top clinical performance team

After a game 1 scare, the Utah Jazz, owners of the NBA’s best regular-season record, advances to the second round of the playoffs after a 126-110 wire-to-wire win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday as Utah managed to finish the series in five games.

Next up for the Jazz is the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series winner, one that currently sees the Mavericks tied at 3-2 with a chance to close out that series in Game 6 on Friday.

The first-round affair between the Jazz and Grizzlies started with a surprise 112-109 win for Memphis, in a match that saw Canadian Dillon Brooks explode for 31 points on 13-of-26 shootings. In Game 2, it looked like Memphis could get upset one more time when the sensational sophomore guard Ja Morant broke out for 47 points in that game, but unfortunately he didn’t get enough support. From then on, after weathering the storm of Morant, the Jazz stepped up to the plate and showed why they were the best team in the league this season.

Here are a few takeaways from what eventually became a clinical first-round performance of the Jazz.

Donovan dominated, but there’s another gear he needs

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was fantastic for Utah in the series.

After being oddly listed as a late scratch for Game 1, something he wasn’t happy about, Mitchell came out in Game 2 and was a major reason why the Jazz had next to no trouble getting rid of the Grizzlies.

In the four games Mitchell played in the series, Utah not only won them all, he also averaged 28.5 points per game since the Grizzlies had no answers for him.

As dominant as Mitchell was, it still feels like there is another level he can reach and that will probably be necessary to give the Jazz a better chance against the Clippers or the Mavericks in the next round.

Yes, Mitchell scored a ton for Utah, but he wasn’t as efficient as he probably could have been. In his first three games, Mitchell shot just 39.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point range. That means Mitchell, in order to get his own, was forced to turn into a volume shooter, something that, had the Grizzlies been a little more experienced and/or talented, could have been easily exploited.

The Clippers and Mavericks are likely to jump on this if Mitchell has a bad night of shooting, which is why the match Mitchell had in the deciding Game 5 was so encouraging. He finished Wednesday’s game with 30 points on blazing 11-of-16 shooting, including a 5-for-8 mark from three-point range.

A Mitchell who scores so efficiently makes the Jazz almost unbeatable, and it bodes well for him to play such a game in the next round for Utah.

Valuable experience for young Grizzlies

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies have nothing to keep their heads up about as this seems like just the start of something special in Memphis.

For starters, Memphis shouldn’t even be here.

They finished the regular season as the No. 9 in the Western Conference, but then had a stellar run in the play-in tournament, beating the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors to earn No. 8 where the prize was a meeting with the Jazz.

Just finishing the postseason was a win for the Grizzlies this season, but to actually win Game 1 over the Jazz was a great icing on the cake as this young team can only get better from here on out.

Especially the strong performances of players like Morant and Brooks and the valuable experience that other key members of the young Memphis core, such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Kyle Anderson, should only make the Grizzlies stronger and more dangerous in the future.

This is a young group of players who understand not only how difficult the post-season can be, but what post-season success looks like and how to achieve it.

Yet another perk of the play-in tournament that we may not have seen before was what it could do to help emerging teams like the Grizzlies get their sea legs under them in high-stakes matches before the playoffs begin.

The future looks bright in Memphis.

Good news for Canada Basketball Canada

Last week, Canada Basketball unveiled the list of athletes who have received an invitation to a training camp for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria.

Among the 21 named were Grizzlies players Brooks and Brandon Clarke.

While the two are certainly eager to play with the Grizzlies right now, there’s nothing standing in the way of the two Canadians showing up for training camp in Tampa, Fla. , starts on June 16.

This is great news for the Canadian men’s national team as both men are strong contenders to make it to the final 12 representing Canada in Victoria at the end of the month.