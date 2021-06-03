Babar Azam to Marry His Cousin: A Look at Cricket Players Married Within an Extended Family





Crickets who married within their extended family | Photo credit: Instagram Essentials Babar Azam is engaged to his cousin and is getting married next year Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar are other Pakistani cricketers who married their cousins Even Indian Virender Sehwag was married in 2004 to his distant relative, Aarti Ahlawat Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam barely manages to captivate fans with his performances. The superstar batsman, who continues to add new milestones on the field, will reach another personal milestone after becoming engaged to his paternal cousin. While Babar’s international fans may be a little surprised to see the cricketer getting ready to marry his extended family, he’s not the first to do so. Over the years, several Pakistani cricketers have tied the knot with their cousins. The list includes some famous names like Shahid Afridi, Saeed Anwar, Mustafizur Rahman, etc. Shahid Afridi: The former Pakistani skipper was married to his maternal cousin Nadia on October 22, 2000. The couple has 5 daughters together. Afridi was only 20 years old when he got married. One of his daughters, Aqsa, is now getting married to Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi. Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladeshi pacesetter married Samia Parvin, his maternal cousin. Samia would study psychology at Dhaka University when the two married in 2019 after the 2019 ICC World Cup. Mosaddek Hossain: The Bangladeshi cricketer was married to his cousin Sharmin Samira in 2012 when he was just 16 years old. Since then, Mosaddek has been in the news a few times for all the wrong reasons. The cricketer is accused of harassing his wife. The couple has since split up. Saeed Anwar: The man who became famous for scoring 194 against India in 1997 was married to his cousin Lubna in 1996. In 2001, tragedy struck the Anwar family when their 3-year-old daughter died due to a long-term illness. Anwar hung up his shoes after the 2003 ICC World Cup. Virender Sehwag: One of the most famous Indian cricketers in history, Virender Sehwag, was reportedly married to his distant relative Aarti Ahlawat on April 22, 2004. The two were in a relationship for 5 years before tying the knot. Sehwag was only 21 years old when he proposed to Aarti. They are now the parents of two boys, Aryavir and Vedant.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos