This Former Aggie Defender Transfers To Buffalo





As with most SEC programs, there is a handful of revenue for the Texas A&M Football team from year to year. And after a hectic 2020 season, the number of roster turnovers is higher than usual, with more players than ever entering the transfer portal. Fortunately, college football’s transfer portal isn’t as full as college basketball’s, but this didn’t protect the Aggies from eventual losses. A few days ago, former Texas A&M Football safety Derrick Tucker announced that he would be transferring to Tennessee State, a relatively small football school. Supposedly, he didn’t see any playtime on his horizon at College Station. And while Tucker was one of the first to find a new home, he wasn’t the only player to leave the Texas A&M Football team due to lack of playing time. Former Texas A&M Football defensive tackle Josh Rogers announced his transfer to Buffalo On Tuesday, former Aggie defensive tackle Josh Rogers announced his transfer destination. He will join Maurice Linguist with a former Texas A&M Football assistant coach, who recently took over Buffalo’s head coach position. Buffalo had a lot of players coming into the season from the transfer portal, so Rogers will likely be part of a new unit for the Bulls. For the Aggies, Rogers’ departure will not have a major impact on the game. His presence would have added depth, but he may have dug deep into the depth map. His departure is best for everyone. In all likelihood, Rogers entered the transfer portal due to the reality that he would not fill in for Bobby Brown III, who left for the NFL Draft after the 2020 season. This won’t be a problem for the Aggies, who have as much talent as anyone in a defensive line that will likely be among the best in college football next season. Texas A&M Football fans will love to see him play a bigger role at Buffalo. Hopefully he can find playing time in a less talented team in the defensive tackle position (or any position for that matter).

