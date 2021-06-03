Joan Allen: Acts like tennis. You bring your game | Television

IIn some ways, Joan Allen is like an American Gary Oldman; wait, stick with it. She looks so different from one role to another that she’s far beyond mercurial, beyond elusive as a ghost slipping into a role more than a flesh-and-blood actor. Or maybe this is just acting at its most tenuous. One of the late 1970s founders of steppenwolf, the legendary Chicago theater group that John Malkovich most famously launched, her early career was tense, ensemble work, with a pure activist target. We have to write these applications to get art grants, and people would say, What’s your mission statement?, she recalls, taking Zooms from Connecticut. Well, what were we? A group of like-minded people who wanted to make highly visceral theater and had the same sensitivity and sense of humor. We saw the pinnacle of our work telling every story we told to the best of our ability. This was, certainly in Allen’s mind, married to an artisanal lack of pretentiousness. It’s like tennis. You come in and you bring your game. The better you play, the better your partner plays, the better your opponent plays.

While Steppenwolf was a multi-award winning and there was no shortage of mainstream theater success, Allen won a Tony for Burn This in 1988, in her Broadway debut you can still get a whiff of how uncomfortable the ensemble was with the idea of ​​Hollywood, especially back then. Malkovich’s star began to rise. At that time there was really a concern, if we go out and do other work, will it still be the most important thing in our life? Is it more important to stay in Chicago and do it for a local audience?

Steppenwolf target Joan Allen won a Tony for her performance opposite John Malkovich in Burn This. Photo: Michael Brosilow

Her decidedly undramatic professional personality is considered by her to be the ultimate on-diva that she has attributed more to her childhood, in the 50s and 60s, her father a gas station owner, her mother looking after four children. Not to be corny, I grew up in the Midwest, there’s a stereotypical way of being: no nonsense, don’t feel sorry for yourself. If you can do it yourself, don’t ask someone else to do it. I grew up with a very strong work ethic. You are no better than anyone else. You have to be really nice to people. These sermons. I would feel uncomfortable being any other way.

What eventually brought her to movies was something very simple. She had a daughter in 1994 with her then-husband, the actor Peter Friedman, and if she stayed in the theater she would miss every bedtime. I knew I was only going to have one child, and I thought, this is my only chance. Do I really want to be gone from six to eleven every night? She won’t be drawn on whether some maternal punishment is imposed on actors, a mixture of practicality and atmosphere; what it’s like to work in the theater, that you can never offer a life as a whole person, because, well, you just can’t. Allen resists the polemic as steadfastly as the tantrum or elaborate trailer request: yours no better than anyone else’s part of her upbringing jumps off the page.

Pure Fear Allen with Julianne Moore in Lisey’s Story. Photo: Apple TV+

Instead she turned to film, although she was here to discuss Lisey’s story, a new Apple TV miniseries from renowned Chilean director Pablo Larran. Adapted from Stephen King’s novel of the same name, it has a fascinating, rather old-fashioned horror sensibility, cues subtly juxtaposed with moments of incredible gore. At one point I really jumped out of my chair, it was that horrible. Allen finds its distinctiveness in the director: I haven’t done much episodic or serial television, but traditionally you have a different director for each episode, and the person who has the overarching vision is the showrunner. She sounds rather winning and naive, in her early experiences with the box set she would have to ask to call the director to check a vote, and they would look at her questioningly like what does he have to do with it? We had the luxury of having Pablo, but it also meant shooting all eight episodes like it was one big movie.

As a viewer, however, what’s memorable is the ensemble of the three sisters: Julianne Moore is Lisey, who recently lost her husband; Jennifer Jason Leigh is Darla; Allen is Amanda, who initially sinks into a psychotic episode and embarks on a tremendously powerful journey into something like pure fear. Moore, Jason Leigh and Allen often seem to communicate through sheer telepathy that the viewer can inexplicably hear. Were the same age, she says. I am certainly the oldest, but was close enough in experience between film and television and theater that I felt we would have a language, an understanding and an approach that was simpatico. And that was true on camera and off, we have very similar lifestyles, quite low-key. We got along personally. It’s a pure introverted description with no proof whatsoever, I feel like all three of these actors are introverted people, conveying more than it says; and it was introversion that got her into acting in the first place. I felt a sense of liberation and security of speech, having been such an introverted kid. I had wonderful parents who were old-fashioned in some ways. Less than positive emotions were not encouraged in my family.

Allen’s most blockbuster film roles were those of CIA chief Pamela Landy in the Bourne films. That’s the role my UPS delivery guy started calling me Pam Landy and she speaks very highly (as everyone does, actually) of the director Paul Greengrass, but the bit she talks about the most is the charming way he gives her. has fired. It was so hard for him to call, I remember him saying, Joan, I’ve been thinking about it and I thought, Paul, it’s okay.

Blockbuster as CIA agent Pamela Landy in The Bourne Ultimatum. Photo: Allstar/Universal

The movie she called her best in the past was the ice storm, Ang Lees 1997’s hypnotic masterpiece about rich, dysfunctional people in 1970s Connecticut. Sigourney Weaver will always have delivered the show-stopping line in that movie (you’re bored, she tells the man she’s having an affair with I have a guy who can bore me) but Allen’s performance was the signature, so subtle and charged you felt like you were missing an essential piece of the puzzle when she wasn’t there on screen. As she recalls, I saw it in a movie theater in Los Angeles, and I feel like I remember the sound of the train and Tobey Maguires’ character talking. Just by the sound of the whistle, I thought, I just know I’m going to love this movie.

If that sounds like an absolutely typical response to throwing the spotlight on her own performance or process, yes, any human performance, it’s actually atypical of her to watch her movies. She says she set up Face/Off with her daughter, and shudders: I think she was too young. I shouldn’t have turned it on. Pleasantville, a pretty groundbreaking comedy fantasy released to acclaim the year after The Ice Storm, is an exception, as she saw it as a favor to her psychoanalyst boyfriend. Actually, I’m friends with his wife, she corrects herself, as if it would be insanely boastful to pretend to be kinder to a therapist than you really were. Anyway, he has a group, and they study specific movies, and they wanted to make Pleasantville, so I looked at it so I could go in there and talk about it.

Chromatic awakening Allen in Pleasantville, with Tobey Maguire. Photo: New Line/Allstar

As she describes all this, she looks almost physical for the searching questions she will be asked about a role everyone remembers for the surreal, skillfully drawn contrasts while her primitive nature becomes chromatic from masturbating in the bath; people in psychoanalysis can ask something. Then her relief is almost palpable, when she concludes: it was actually not as deep as I thought. They were a bit more interested in how it was made.

There’s little chaff in Joan Allen’s resume. From man hunter for Nixon, the films she has made and the roles she has made memorable in them speak of careful planning and intense discernment. But that’s not how she remembers it: She says she’s never been more selective than she is now, because I feel like I’ve acted a lot in my life, I don’t feel the same. If I don’t do anything anymore, I’ll die. Some actors, their sense of vitality comes from that. Some actors read the phone book out loud and feel more fulfilled, and that’s okay, of course. I don’t really have that because I’ve been doing it since I was 13 or 14 years old, pretty consistently. If I don’t do it often or regularly, I don’t feel like a shriveled vine.