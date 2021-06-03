Wales appeals Williams dismissal





Robert Page has promised Wales will do everything in their power to overturn the red card that appears to exclude Neco Williams from their final Euro 2020 warm-up game. Williams was “stunned,” said interim manager Page, after being sent off in Nice in the 26th minute of Wales’ 3-0 friendly defeat to France in Nice. The Liverpool fullback was just yards from Karim Benzema when he blocked the Real Madrid striker’s close-range shot with both arms away from his body. After a lengthy VAR check, Portuguese referee Luis Godinho deemed it an intentional handball and showed the stunned Williams a red card. Page said: “Neco is devastated. He wanted justification from the referee, but he couldn’t get it. “We will do everything we can to overthrow it. If there is a chance to do it, we will. “That’s the disappointing thing. The plan was to play so many minutes today and build up to Saturday, but we can’t do that now.” “It was a hard penalty anyway, to get him off the field was also a bitter blow. “It changed the course of the game, also for France I think.” Daniel James: “He took 10 minutes to look at it and then decided it was clear and obvious. I don’t know how it is clear and clear.” Williams has had limited playing time at Liverpool this season, with the 20-year-old starting just three Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp. Page had reserved Williams for more minutes against Albania on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium. But it now seems likely that he will have to sit out the final game before their Euro 2020 opener with Switzerland in Baku on June 12. Wales winger Daniel James told Sky Sports: “I’m not one to talk about referees, but it’s a friendly. “He took 10 minutes to look at it and then decided it was clear and clear. I don’t know how clear and clear. “He’s two meters away and I’m not even sure if it’s a penalty. “We’ve been told that if he’s in a natural position and he can’t help it, it’s not a penalty. Even their players said ‘don’t send him away’.” “If it had happened to Switzerland, we would have been much more upset.” Wales had started well against the world champions and James forced a fine fifth-minute save from French captain Hugo Lloris. But France let their extra man count with relentless efficiency as Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele scored in what ended up being a comfortable win.







