Lisa Sthalekar: With the growing popularity of women’s cricket, now is the time to strike

The Indian women’s team will play its first-ever Day-Night Test when it travels through Australia in September. The Test, scheduled for the WACA in Perth, will be played between three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Lisa Sthalekar, a former women’s all-rounder from Australia, believes that multi-format series is the best way to bring Test cricket back into the women’s game.

Sthalekar, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in February, stressed that the increased interest and viewership at the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 means women’s cricket is moving in the right direction.

Your impressions of the Indian team and thoughts on the Pink-ball Test later this year…

It will be a historic moment for the Indian players who have not played pink ballTest. Now that the Indians have a series against England in their circumstances and then come to Australia to play all three formats, it means they’ve been together for a while and have played some great games, no doubt against England. More importantly, it shows that the most prestigious format will now be accessible to female players from three countries. I hope other teams get the chance to experience Test cricket too.

Shafali Vermas’ explosive hitting style has received much praise. She plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL) this season. What are your observations of her?

She is an exciting prospect. I saw her at the women’s exhibition games in the 2019 edition and then of course up close during the tri-series and the T20 World Cup. She has a lot of freedom when she plays her cricket and is willing to take on the bowlers. Shafali loves Australian conditions, so playing for the Sydney Sixers and opening with Alyssa Healy is a mouth-watering experience for all spectators.

Mel Jones recently spoke about the need to introduce a perpetual trophy for women’s competitions between Australia and India. Your thoughts?

Having perpetual trophies means there will be consistent matches between the nations which is the way forward. In addition, both countries can recognize the game’s pioneers and celebrate the past.

Among those who played the game before you, who are the players who have been crucial to your growth as an athlete and the person you are today?

I came in the NSW (New South Wales) and Australian side when Belinda Clark was skipper. There was a wealth of knowledge from the likes of Lisa Keightley, Julie Hayes, Karen Rolton and Cathryn Fitzpatrick, just to name a few. I learned a lot about the game and culture that was expected when you represent NSW and Australia.

What was it like to see the evolution of the all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy up close??

I’ve known them both since they were 11 years old. It was a real privilege to have them in the programs I ran, to welcome them as teammates in the NSW/Australian line-up and eventually become good friends. They are two great cricketers who have and will have a huge impact on the development of the game. Both are true professionals of the game.

During your playing days, you have played a total of eight Tests. How frustrating was it to deal with a sparse calendar when it came to the long-form game in women’s cricket?

As a player you want to see how good you can be in the most difficult format, and the fact that there were limited options and the lack of a longer format, it was also quite difficult to get everything right in that one Test. I wish we had the chance to play more, but hopefully now we see a resurgence in the longest format.

Is test cricket something that could be looked at more closely to further improve the reach and profile of women’s cricket?

Given that the Womens Ashes and the multi-format series work well and to give context to the three formats, I can certainly see in the future that this is the way to bring Test cricket back. Given the popularity of the women’s game, now is the time to strike.

When do you think an Indian Premier League (IPL) for women could be a reality?

I, like some current players and broadcasters, believe that a women’s IPL could be the next IPL. I believe there is plenty of domestic talent and with the arrival of internationals it could be such an exciting product. The Indian fans are increasingly craving their women’s team and have had to wait a long time to see them.

Do you think there is any merit in arguing that India should win a world title before it even considers an IPL for women?

I never believed in this theory. With other countries investing heavily in the women’s game, there are some countries that are starting to get an edge over others. Therefore, if national governments do not offer the same kind of opportunities and investment, I find it difficult to see how those countries will win a T20 World Cup.

It is often talked about women’s cricket which is not a solid brand like women’s tennis. What can be done to give women’s cricket more visibility and brand equity?

I believe that the ICC Womens T20 World Cup played in Australia in 2020 has shown that if you market, promote and give the women’s game its own platform, people and brands will be willing to watch and invest.

Who are the stars that can advance women’s cricket in the next 10 years?

There are plenty, but people like Sophie Ecclestone, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Laura Woolvardt and Amelia Kerr are just a handful of people who will have long successful careers.