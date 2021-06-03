The Richmond Observer – Moss, Morrison celebrates football signing day

ROCKINGHAM Two other Richmond Senior High School football players signed with their respective colleges on Wednesday.

The signing day was held in the school cafeteria, where senior kicker Trevor Moss and senior wide receiver Jarod Morrison signed their respective futures.

Moss signed his National Letter of Intent to join Campbell University as a preferred walk-on, while Morrison signed his Commitment Letter at Methodist University.

These young men have had to overcome many challenges over the course of the pandemic and have continued to work for these opportunities, said head coach Bryan Till. I’m excited that even through all of this they will get these opportunities.

Morrison and Moss became the seventh and eighth Raider football players this year to graduate from college.

The others were Jakolbe Baldwin (NC State), Jaleel Davis (NC State), Caleb Hood (UNC), Tremel Jones (Wingate), Dalton Stroman (Appalachian State), and CJ Tillman (Campbell).

When I got there today, I was nervous, Morrison said. But I had many friends, family and coaches who supported me. I can’t really explain how great it was. I’m just really glad I had that moment to see how far I’ve come in my career.

On May 24, Morrison verbally pledged to join the Monarchs and head coach Keven Williams. Recruited as a wide receiver, Morrison said he is ready to have the chance to play after his senior season was limited due to the pandemic.

As a senior, he caught three passes for 82 yards and had one receiving touchdown, a 43-yard catch and run, against Lumberton High School.

“I’m excited to see where this journey takes me,” Morrison said. Hopefully it will lead to great things and my dream is to play in the NFL. I keep working hard and trying to put myself in a position to make it.

Till noted that Morrison benefits greatly from the wide receiver position and said his size and work ethic will make him a successful addition to the Monarchs.

Jarod will finally get a full season to battle for a spot on the field, Till said. He has continued to work hard to prepare for whatever the Methodist will ask of him.

His height and determination will give him an edge over other guys he competes against.

Moss leaves Richmond as the all-time program director in touchbacks, a record he broke during his junior season. Moss is known for his powerful left foot, registered 87 touchbacks in his 33 game career and had a personal best of 54 touchbacks in 2019.

He also went 7-for-10 on field goals and kicked a long 38-yarder out of a varsity career as a sophomore. Moss connected on 69 of his 84 PAT attempts in his three varsity seasons.

I was relieved and excited today that I could finally celebrate, Moss said. It’s really cool to be able to draw even after a really weird year. All the support shows how much people care about me and how strong the bonds and friendships I share with my teammates and coaches.

Moss verbally commits himself to Campbell on March 10, knowing that he will have to earn his spot in the Fighting Camels special teams unit. He hopes to contribute to the kick-off and have a chance to score field goals.

I want to be able to do kickoffs and work my way up to field goals during my freshman year, Moss explained. I’ll continue what I did in Richmond and hopefully that leads to me kicking a lot against Campbell.

Until Moss is a player who just needs a chance to show his talents, and that’s what he gets with Campbell.

Trevor will have to go in and compete for the kick job, but he’s got the leg to do that, Till said. Often kickers and gamblers have to go through and then prove themselves.

All you can ask for is a chance to show you’ve got what it takes, and Trevor just needs that chance.

Moss will report to Campbell (Division I) on June 19, while Morrison will move to Methodist (Division III) at the end of the month.