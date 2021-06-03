Hillbillies break their tennis record to 5-1 | News, Sports, Jobs





WESTFIELD — Fredonia advanced to 5-1 with a 5-0 win over Westfield (3-5) in Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Division 2 West tennis. Neil Cosico beat Thayne Bodenmiller 6-3, 6-0 on the first basehit and Jackson Spengler defeated Richard Barney 6-1, 6-0 on the second basehit. Neil Cosico (F) d. Thayne Bodenmiller, 6-3, 6-0. Jackson Spengler d. Richard Barney, 6-1, 6-0. Trevor Napoli (F) d. Muhir Patel, 6-1, 6-4. Tim Davis and Mike Berg (F) d. Cody Hoffman and Collin Hoffman, 6-0, 6-0. Ryan Davis and Ethan Klemann (V) d. Micah Heim and Simon Mueller, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. NON-LEAGUE VALKENER WINS SINCLAIRVILLE — Falconer (2-5) won 4-1 against Cassadaga Valley (0-6). Curtis Hannon won 6-0, 6-0 vs. Ian Andersen on the first basehits, while Greg Holmberg and Spencer Buatista defeated Matthew Helwig and Jacob Ansell 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2 on first double. Curtis Hannon (F) d. Ian Andersen, 6-0, 6-0. Zachary Kianos (F) d. Dylan Ansell, 6-0, 6-2. Nathaniel Lawrie (C) wins via forfeit. Greg Holmberg and Spencer Bautista (F) d. Matthew Helwig and Jacob Ansell, 7-6 (7-3) 4-6, 6-2. James Patterson and Davin Riel (V) d. Brooke Jasinski and Hannah Yonkers, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. LAST WEEK WESTFIELD TOPS FALCONER WESTFIELD — Westfield defeated Falconer (1-5), 4-1, in non-league tennis action last week. Curtis Hannon was a 6-0, 6-3 winner over Thayne Bodenmiller, while Simon Mueller defeated Zachary Kianos 6-4, 6-4. Curtis Hannon (F) d. Thayne Bodenmiller, 6-0, 6-3. Simon Mueller (W) d. Zachary Kianos, 6-4, 6-4. Mihir Patel (W) wins via forfeit. Cody Hoffman and Collin Hoffman (W) d. Greg Holmberg and Spencer Bautista, 6-4, 6-2. Rachel Eggleston and Micah Heim (W) d. Davin Riel and James Patterson, 6-4, 6-4. JHS, SALAMANCA TIE Jamestown and Salamanca battled it out to 2-2 on May 21. Kendall Valvo defeated Eli Nugent 6-2, 6-0 on the first basehits. Kendall Valvo (S) d. Eli Nugent, 6-2, 6-0. Ryan Malarkey (J) d. John Matteson, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Tristan Duhan (S) wins via forfeit. Jacob Anderson and Stefano Isabella (J) d. Gabriel Redeye-Desposito and Jonathan Wiltse, 6-0, 6-0. DUNKERK HAS THE FIRST PANAMA – Dunkirk (5-3) won 5-0 against Panama (4-4). Dom Begier defeated Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0 at second base, while Shaun Vetter and Patton Green were winners of Evelyn MOntagna 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the first double. Ryan Willis (D) wins via forfeit. Dom Begier (D) d. Madison Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. Joe Newton (D) d. Caleb Karlson, 6-0, 6-2. Shaun Vetter and Patton Green (D) d. Bri Karlson and Evelyn Montagna, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). Zander Begier and Sebastian DeGolier (D) d. Erin Manning and Caroline Apthorpe, 6-4, 6-2. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox







