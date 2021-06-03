Valley News – New coach has big hopes for Big Green women’s hockey

Connect with us

New coach has big hopes for Big Green women's hockey

Published: 2-6-2021

Modified: 6/2/2021 10:45:57 PM

HANOVER New Dartmouth College women’s hockey coach Liz Keady Norton is well acquainted with the Ivy League and Eastern College Athletic Conference hockey.

Norton joins the Big Green after four years at Boston University, two as an assistant coach and two as an associate head coach. She coached the previous two years at Harvard and a year at Union College before that. She also played in the league, scoring 38 goals for Princeton between 2004 and 2008.

Norton believes her familiarity with the conference will serve her well as she directs the Dartmouth program.

It’s special for me to be back in the Ivy League and ECAC, which is an incredible honor for me, Norton said. I’m really excited. Dartmouth has such a history and tradition, and I’m excited to see where the program can go.

Norton, 34, steps into her first collegiate head coach position. That’s a big problem for her. She also said that during the interview process, she was impressed with many aspects of Dartmouth, including the welcoming community and strong alumni circle.

Dartmouth announced the lease on May 18 and Norton officially started on Tuesday.

One of Norton’s short-term goals is to create a culture and process that she believes will lead the program to success.

She tries to communicate clearly and directly with her players and wants to coach with energy and passion. She said she wants to get the most out of every player.

There can be a wide range of skills and a wide range of what a player’s end goals are, Norton said. Some may want to play on national teams and that may be their ambitions, while others may want to be the best version of themselves for Dartmouth and the best college hockey player possible. And in my opinion, my job is to get the most out of them all, so that each of them is the best version of themselves for our team.

Much like hiring Adrienne Shibles to coach Dartmouth women’s basketball, a group of players was involved in the interview process for Norton. Junior Gabby Billing and sophomore Currie Putrah, two athletes from that group, liked Norton’s attitude and promise to be challenged.

They said the players were all thrilled when they heard Norton got the job. In her first message to the team, Norton emphasized two things: her belief in them and her commitment to nurturing them, and a commitment to bond with each of them on a personal level.

After a year without competitions and an interim head coach (Morgan Illikainen, who praised Billing for her efforts to keep the team united), the athletes are also excited about the program to get some stability.

I think Liz can bring (that) to us, and I think she’s going to create a great environment for us that people want to come to the rink and play for her, Billing said. It feels really good to hopefully have that constant entry and someone who can help our program get back to where we know it can be.

Dartmouth has not set a winning record since 2013.

The Big Green has not made an NCAA tournament since 2011, and has not won a conference title since 2009.

Norton will try to bring the program back to the success of the early 2000s, when Dartmouth made four Frozen Fours in five years from 2001-05. She said it takes consistency and lots of small changes over time to get the program back.

I think it will take effort from both the players and the coaches to be all in, Norton said. And I think if we’re committed and we’re consistent, I think that’s going to come a lot faster than people think. And without it, it’s probably going to be a struggle.

I’m hopeful for the group we have. I have high hopes for my staff and I am excited about the challenge ahead.

Seth Tow can be reached at [email protected]



