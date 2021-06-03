Sports
Addictive: Unique sport taking Ipswich school by storm
STUDENTS from St Marys College seem to be hooked on the latest sports craze taking Queensland schools by storm.
Pickleball, a paddle ball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, was introduced this week to an excited group of eight during their one-hour gym class.
Olivia Cokel, Bianka Barram, Grace Weiler and Daisy Mimz were among the dozens of students who took part in the activity.
The teens admitted they had never heard of the sport before it was shown at their school on Wednesday.
It’s a really fun game to play with friends because everyone is smiling on the field and you learn a whole new sport, said Ms. Barram.
It’s hard to play the ball diagonally from one end of the court to the other because you’re using a paddle and not your hand, so you never know where the paddles will hit the ball.
Pickleball was first introduced to Australia in 2015 and has amassed a legion of local fans.
About 1,000 people currently play the sport in Brisbane with between 4-5,000 competing statewide.
In 2018, just 50 people played in all of Queensland.
It is governed by only five rules: the ball must remain inbound, it must bounce once per side, a serve must be made at the baseline, the service must not land in the no-volley zone, and the game ends when the first team reaches the ball. either 11, 15 or 21 points.
Hitting a ball in the diagonal line is a big challenge, there’s a lot of competitiveness there, said Ms. Cokel.
But even though losses were still a lot of fun.
It’s really good that (the game) is a mix of sports because you basically learn how to play three games in one.
The teens said they were having such a good time that they hoped one day to compete in a local social competition.
It’s also a really good way to hang out with your friends outside of school and where there aren’t that many rules about what you can and can’t do, Ms Weiler said.
Queensland Pickleball president Jen Ramamurthy was one of several volunteers responsible for bringing the sport to local schools.
She said the association planned to eventually introduce a social competition in Ipswich, although securing venues often proved challenging.
We are ready and willing to bring it to Ipswich, but the challenge is to find spaces where people can book regularly to play the sport, said Ms Ramamurthy.
Generally it happens in the area that a venue comes up and says yes to hosting a match, and then social play sessions can be set up.
She said the association would continue to tour the state to introduce more students to the sport.
What makes it so familiar is that it’s a simple forearm strike to the serve, but what makes it unique is that both the serve and the return have to bounce, which makes those first two shots quite friendly.
The kids love it, it’s very easy to learn, they have quick success on the track and they are usually very eager to get on the track.
It’s very addictive, that’s the dangerous thing.
