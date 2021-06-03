Avalanche Knocked Out But Beat Golden Knights In Game 2

Nathan MacKinnon had no point for three periods. neither Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog or Cale Makari. The Colorado Avalanche was defeated 40-23, including a combined 31-12 in the second and third periods.

So the Vegas Golden Knights won, right?

wrong.

In any case, the Avalanche won.

They won 3-2 in overtime at Denver on Wednesday and took a 2-0 lead in the second round of the Stanley Cup, thanks to a power play goal from Rantanen at 2:07 into overtime, making 39 saves. Philipp Grubauer and a little help from Grubauer’s goalposts.

That should involve the Golden Knights, who were much better than they were in a 7-1 defeat in Game 1, but should be even better at Game 3 in Las Vegas on Friday (10:00 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS) .

And that should startle the rest of the NHL, like no one was scared yet.

The Avalanche are on a six-game winning streak to open the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They can dominate you, as they showed by winning each of their first five games with three goals or more, and they can also take one out, as they showed on Wednesday.

“When I look at the two games we played [against Vegas], the first we played really well and after that not our best game, but we still find a way,” Rantanen said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all year. Sometimes we haven’t felt it, and [Grubauer has] played great and stole some wins for us like today. But you need that if you want to win the Cup.”

To appreciate how deep this team is, remember that when: Brandon Saad gave Colorado a 1-0 lead in the first period, extending his scoring streak to five games. The Avalanche have players like MacKinnon, Rantanen, Landeskog and Makar, and they still have a forward who has won the Stanley Cup twice, with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015, and can produce all that.

Also note that Colorado had four power plays in the first period, and it was not the first unit but the second unit that cashed in to make it 2-1. forward Tyson Josti scored his second of the playoffs. Again, that’s depth.

“I liked our first period,” said coach Jared Bednar. “We skated, took penalties, won a lot of races, won a lot of puck fights. And in the last 40 minutes we didn’t.”

The Golden Knights took over in the second and third. They did not allow time and space for the attacking stars of the Avalanche. They blocked shots. They won fights and created scoring opportunities.

But thanks to Grubauer and his goalposts, they never took the lead.

Grubauer, finalist for this season’s Vezina Trophy, received a Jonathan Marchessault fired late in the second, just enough for the puck to go off the post.

Early in the third Reilly Smith hit a pole, and then Grubauer stopped a Max Pacioretty almost chance. Later in the third Grubauer retired Alex cloth all alone in the front.

Video: [email protected], Gm2: Grubauer denies Tuch with glove save

Finally, during a Vegas power play late in the third, Smith hit a post. Grubauer got his gauntlet on another Marchessault shot and absorbed a point shot through traffic to tie the game.

“He saved us today,” Rantanen said. “I think he played a really, really good game and he kept us in the game. He was actually the reason we went to OT.… [Grubauer] was great and definitely the best player in the game.”

The winning goal could have summed up Colorado’s potential and Vegas’ predicament.

Smith was awarded a penalty in the attack zone when he cut Rantanen’s stick out of his hands during a face-off. Not a good penalty to take in that situation. Not a good penalty to take against this particular team.

The Golden Knights tried to keep the puck away from MacKinnon on the penalty kill, as they tried all night in all situations. They tried to cut off Makar’s passing lane at the point to MacKinnon on the left flank. Good idea. MacKinnon had eight goals in his first five playoff games.

But in the end Makar got the puck from MacKinnon, who turned away from Golden Knights forward William Karlsson to create space, found a seam and fired a cross ice pass to the correct circle.

Rantanen took the pass and shot past the puck Marc Andre Fleury, and that was it.

Video: [email protected], Gm2: Rantanen shoots PPG home in overtime

If you’re the Golden Knights, write off the one-sided loss in Game 1 to fatigue after a seven-game run against the Minnesota Wild in the first round and a rest day. You remind yourself that you played better in Game 2, haven’t lost a home game yet, played 4-4-0 against the Avalanche in the regular season, and tied them (82) while claiming the Presidents’ Trophy lost to them because of the regulatory tiebreak win (35-30).

Being the Avalanche makes you feel good knowing you can win without your ‘A’ game.

“It was not our best game, we know that,” Rantanen said. “But that’s what we need. We have to find a way, even if we don’t play our best.”