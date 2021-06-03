Are press conferences irrelevant in today’s cricket?

Over the past two decades, this writer has covered countless press conferences around the world, from a seemingly meaningless premier game to a World Cup final. As boring and sometimes useless as the PC sounds and seems, the fact is that no journalist can do without it. The sheer nature of its unpredictability still makes a press conference relevant, even if your boss often yells at you saying what’s the point of participating if you’re going to get the important offers or bites through the agencies.

The structure may be flawed, but not the importance of a PC

In an increasingly competitive media space where exclusive access to a cricketer becomes more difficult every year, press conferences are the sole source of interaction for many journalists from different parts of India. It includes young and up-and-coming journalists, as well as some of the cynical writers who may have been based in one city for their entire careers. It serves everyone well. Of course the cricketers and sometimes even the media executives (most of them former journalists themselves) often make fun of the seemingly stupid questions they have to answer from a lot of unserious and undertrained journalists in almost every press conference, yet one cannot other than appreciating the fact that a mandatory PC before or after every game is one of those rare democratic spaces where an organization’s status doesn’t matter. If IPL allows a young talent from inconspicuous places to showcase their talent on a bigger stage, an aspiring journalist from a smaller center gets the same chance when he or she gets the chance to sit with the great journalists and also get a scholarship. to have. and equal opportunity to ask a question to a Virat Kohli or a Dhoni.

Evolution Of Cricket Press Conference In The New Century

From personal experience, I can vouch for the fact that press conferences made the vernacular media run late in a world where the so-called superiority of the English media was in charge. The fact that questions are being asked in Hindi, and more recently in Marathi, in places like Melbourne and London, speaks volumes about the role the press has played in the growth of many journalists.

And then there are other advantages of press conferences that rarely a one-on-one interaction in a controlled setting reveals much about the players. How would you know that even a captain is cool without press conferences? can be exposed? Last year I was part of a very small media contingent traveling with the team across New Zealand. One was stunned by Captain Kohli’s response when a young Kiwi reporter asked: not so difficult question.

In fact, Coach Ravi Shastri has also gracefully tried to mock some of the respected scribes when they made a comeback in an ODI series in South Africa having previously struggled in the Test series in 2018.

The recent examples illustrate the simple point that players or coaches today do not fear or give professional respect to journalists who are simply doing their job. You can’t defend the entire community, of course, as the newfound hostility and contempt coming from the players has a lot to do with the constantly declining quality of cricket journalism, where you’ll usually find overenthusiastic and barely trained journalists just looking for clickbait. stories. So, an aspiring journalist has to make a difficult choice from the start. You try to get good grades for your story or gain respect from the players for being an honest professional.

In this new century, cricket press conferences have witnessed many changes. Many great players of the earlier generations were intimidated by the presence of so many journalists in a cramped room. We’ve heard so many stories from an RP Singh to a Mohammad Kaif that it was always easier to get a five-wicket-haul or a hundred in a match than to meet so many people in a media room. The diminishing utility of press conferences, as many players and cricket administrators may think, was articulated by Dhoni in his later years as captain. Dhoni always said personally that as an Indian captain he gets too much exposure because of these press conferences before and after the match.

His argument was that neither questions nor answers change much in frequent interactions with a bunch of journalists he dealt with day in and day out. Former captains from Mohammad Azharuddin to Sachin Tendulkar and even Rahul Dravid didn’t enjoy press conferences much either. However, another former captain Sourav Ganguly often used this platform to his advantage where many Kolkata journalists were too eager to help Dada when he deliberately asked some questions for his own benefit.

And how can you forget the contribution of an iconic statement by Anil Kumbles. Only one team played with the spirit of the game, that’s all I can say from a high voltage PC in 2008 after the controversial Sydney test that shook the Australians terribly.

The great conceit of the press conference is that it is in fact a direct line from the athlete to the general public, that we humble scribes are but the faithful eyes and ears of the people in the land of the gods. In case you hadn’t noticed, this hasn’t been true for a while. Athletes now have their own direct line to the public, and spoiler: it’s not us, is a sentiment expressed in The Guardians. The structure of modern press conferences is absolutely flawed and both the media and the administrators need to take steps to make the article more meaningful and relevant and also fits well into the modern Indian cricket context. At the same time, however, it is difficult to fully agree when he tries to justify the irrelevance of press conferences by saying that the modern press conference is no longer a meaningful exchange, but really a lowest common denominator transaction.

The structure of modern press conferences is absolutely flawed and both the media and administrators should take steps to make it more meaningful and relevant in this PR-driven coverage of cricket, but it would be wrong to simply discard the contributions and current role to play.

Get all IPL news and Cricket Score here