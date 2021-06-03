State Tennis Starts Today: Big Reds Isabel Bhatis Preps Complete, Now She Just Needs To Play | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — According to Parkersburg coach Jill Parsons, Isabel Bhati has always had a heart to play tennis in high school.

There were only two problems.

No broken riddles, but more the type that Bhati could actually solve alone and then together with a coach: her mental approach to the game and how it matched with her strokes.

Why were these concerns?

It just so happens that Bhati gets nervous and anxious on the tennis court – not a good time at all.

Without a strong head, there was no guarantee that she would be willing to do what had to be done. When competitions got close, the pressure and fear builds. Also, shot selection and quick decision-making don’t always follow when one’s mind is overworked. So her mind definitely became a crucial piece of the puzzle.

Yet there was more to it.

In solving the mental aspect, both pieces had to fit together and interact in a way that was beneficial to her game. After all, no one could play her singles except her.

Combine it with the fact that she made her high school tennis debut, and you get a recipe for stress.

Only, that’s not how things turned out – not in the least.

Every day and with the help of coach Mike Carpenter, Bhati started to make her improvements and progress faster and faster when it came to aligning her games. Competitions weren’t so overwhelming anymore and she essentially found a groove.

“It was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time”, she said.

And by the time she reached the regional semifinals and had to finish in the top 3 to advance to the state tournament, it was feverish.

“Actually, the most exciting part was at the regional competition when she qualified for the state tournament,” said Parsons. “It was a close match and I coached her pretty much every change and I was able to get her to work. She kept her emotions under control and had good energy and nervousness.”

And now Bhati is entering the final week of the season in top condition and is excited to continue her hard work, hopefully all the way into the final game on Saturday.

She debuts against Jefferson’s Ava Wilson Thurdsay. A win then puts her on course for George Washington’s Lilyana Stone or university’s Sydney Tackas in a semi-final of the best 2-of-3 series on Friday.

And she is already well aware of what she needs to do to move forward.

“I really have to remember to keep calm the whole game and just play the game I want to play,” he said. she said. “Sometimes I worry about the details and I just have to go out and play tennis.”

CAMPBELL’S CHALLENGING CLIMB

The Big Reds’ No. 1 singles player Lakyn Campbell had a season to remember.

She played in the semifinals of Mountain State Athletic Conference and Class AAA Region IV tournaments, in addition to qualifying for the hardest region state tournament.

But it takes something special for her season to continue through Saturday and the state championship game: she has to play the best tennis she’s ever played.

That’s right.

While Lexi Smolder of Hurricane of MSAC foe and CeCe Weiler of Huntington sit on the other side of the bracket, reigning No. 2 singles state and Region IV champion Hanley Riner was not. And while they wouldn’t meet until the semi-finals, it’s a challenging hurdle to overcome.

In fact, she’s already proven to be a handful for Campbell. In two games this season, Riner’s came away with 8-0 wins. And when she comes to her and Smolder goes on to the championship game, it’s going to be a tough one again. The Redskin also defeated her 8-0 in the regular season.

Still, you won’t put much value on those results for her head coach. Jeff Olson believes there is a special ending ahead for his sophomore. “She has played consistently all season against the toughest players in the state and built confidence and more experience and I think we will see that come to light during our time in Charleston,” he said.

Campbell starts with Madison Vickers from Washington.

BOONE’S GW ‘PROBLEM’

Although Parkersburg’s No. 1 boys tennis player Jacob Boone won’t see the state’s top player AJ Mercer until the championship game, that’s no reason for him to celebrate.

Replacing Mercer on his side of the bracket is someone just as challenging for the Big Red to solve: George Washington’s Rohen Jones. The Patriot provided a tough, difficult game for the Big Red in three previous games this season.

And it probably won’t get any easier when the two meet in the semi-finals. While Jones looks forward to meeting friend Mercer in the finals, there is already motivation for the Patriot to get a handle on and use it against anyone who gets in his way.

Perhaps Boone’s best bet is to channel that emotion against Jones by having him take long or short shots. Jones is undoubtedly a smart player, but Boone certainly has a few tricks up his sleeve as well.

Two years ago, Boone struggled to keep up with Drew Henthorne from college, playing behind for much of the game. Henthorne’s height and ability to get to the balls affected the Big Red, but Boone held out in the heated match. The next day he played Huntington’s JJ Mercer in the final. So there’s plenty of experience for him to draw on against the GW enemy.

This is also sophomore Jones’ first trip to the state tournament.

First is first though, the Big Red opens with Martinsburg’s James Dailey.

BOONE’S OTHER GW PROBLEM

Switching to doubles doesn’t completely remove Rohen Jones from Boone’s mind, though.

He will still be a big part of the Big Red senior’s thoughts.

That’s due to the fact that when partner Dylan Huynh and Boone reach the semifinals in the No. 1 bracket, Alex Stacy and Jones are waiting for them. The Patriots, who have a shot at tying the Big Reds for the overall state titles with a win, will also be a game fresher. They got a bye in the opening round.

So as the Big Reds take on Washington’s Robert Schottler and Nathaniel Perry in the opening round, the Patriots have the opportunity to scout their opponents.

NO. GREAT CHANCE OF 3 DOUBLE DUOS

Two measly games are all that stands in the way of both the Big Reds’ No. 3 doubles group and a state championship.

That may sound like nothing.

Parkersburg’s Sofia Olson and Ashley Welshans and their counterpart’s Levi Frashure and Simon Strobl played three games in one day earlier this season. They all faced Morgantown, Cabell Midland and Hurricane all came to City Park on May 15th.

Olson and Welshans won their matches 8-5, 8-3 and 8-1. Strobl and Frashure won their matches 8-4, 8-1, 8-1. However, there was a catch.

Those matches were not pro-set best 2-for-3. The duos play every match on Friday and Saturday. However, there is another blessing. If they have to pass those marathons, they will be crowned champions. Not too shabby.

Olson and Welshans open in a semi-final against Spring Mills’ Region II championship duo Chelsea McIntosh and Sarah Rader. Meanwhile, Strobl and Frashure play Region II champions in Washington’s Jake Kable and Pete Mejia. Both games are on Friday.