Beatie Deutsch, NJ Orthodox Jewish athlete, is the face of the new Adidas ad

At first glance, Beatie Deutsch seems like an unlikely famous athlete.

The Passaic native is an ultra-Orthodox mother of five who speaks openly about her Jewish faith, prays daily and dresses modestly with a headscarf and knee-length skirt, even during competitions.

Other professional athletes may avoid such outfits for fear of slowing their pace. But the self-described “Marathon Mother,” now the face of an international ad campaign for Adidas, has been winning races and breaking records since joining the track five years ago.

The 31-year-old is also a powerful voice representing ultra-Orthodox women, a group that has traditionally avoided publicity. Deutsch, who grew up as “Speedy Beatie” in Passaic’s gyms, openly shares her spiritual insights, triumphs and struggles with thousands of followers on social media.

She ran her second race while seven months pregnant with her fifth child, placed first in the 2018 Jerusalem Marathon and won the Israel National Championship in 2019. She took half marathon victories in Latvia and Tel Aviv in 2019 and last. year in Miami.

There have been plenty of twists and turns in her appeal to athletic stardom: Deutsch has battled leg injuries and health conditions, including anemia and celiac disease. She had long dreamed of taking part in the Tokyo Olympics and, being a champion on three continents, she was ready to compete until disappointment struck twice.

First, last summer’s games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the marathon, one of the landmark events of the Olympics, was moved to a Saturday in August, Deutsch felt “like I had been punched in the stomach,” she said in an interview.

For Orthodox Jews, Saturday is the Sabbath, a day set aside for prayer, family, and spiritual reflection. Performing work of any kind, including for Deutsch, training and competitions is prohibited.

Deutsch hired a lawyer and lobbied the International Olympic Committee to reschedule the race, but to no avail.

An unthinkable loss

Then, at an April 24 marathon in Britain, the unthinkable happened: After a string of victories, Deutsch lost a qualifying race that would have qualified her for the Olympics. It was a big blow to the petite, 4-foot-11 runner.

Still, the herdramatic story caught the attention of Israel’s Holy-LandProductions, which is shooting a documentary about her journey.

Adidas, meanwhile, has included Deutsch in a multi-ethnic group of athletes for a global ad campaign titled“Impossible is nothing.”

“Where some see an Orthodox runner, I see my faith move me forward,” she proclaims on commercials and billboards seen around the world.

The campaign also includes Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova, Indian track and field winner Hima Das, South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi and NBA star Damian Lillard.

Deutsch’s more reserved look isn’t the usual training gear for competitive runners, who prefer skinny outfits optimized for speed. But Adidas “seeed it as a value that I dress modestly and I’m religious,” said Deutsch, who previously had a Nike endorsement. “Clothing modestly reminds me that my strength is not mine,” she said.

Even now that her Olympic dream has been postponed, Deutsch is an inspiration to fans. She regularly reminds her 25,000 Instagram and Facebook followers that everyone has “gifts” they should use to make the world a better place. Hair, she says, is walking.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned from running, it’s to stay strong and stay positive, drown out the voices of self-destruction and hold on to the faith,” she wrote online. “I want to make the most of this one precious life I’ve been given.”

After losing Olympic qualifiers in Wales, Deutsch spoke to The Record and NorthJersey.com from the airport, exhausted but determined to keep going. She lost despite a new personal best of 2:31:39.

At the finish, she said, she felt peaceful. “Everything that happens is for the best and part of Hashem’s plan for me,” she said, using a Hebrew term for God.

She is more determined than ever to follow her dream of reaching the Olympics, she said.In three years’ time, the 2024 Games will be held in Paris.

Religious athletes face a choice

Deutsch’s scheduling conflict with the Olympics puts her on a list of religious athletes forced to choose between spiritual observance and competitive pursuits.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax became an iconic figure among Jews when he sat on the bench for Game 1 of the 1965 World Series as it fell on Yom Kippur, the religion’s holiest day. Koufax played so well in the remainder of the Series that he was named MVP.

Last year, Estee Ackerman, a 19-year-old Long Island among the top-ranked table tennis players in the country, was out of the U.S. Olympic trials because her tournament games were also on the Sabbath.

At least one Orthodox athlete is on track to compete in Tokyo this year: Pitcher DJ Sharabi of Millbrae, California, is on the Israel baseball team. He is kosher and prays daily with tefillin, prayer accessories worn by observant Jews.

Deutsch’s story also recalls the struggles of Eric Liddell, the British Olympian immortalized in the 1981 film Chariots of fire. A Christian missionary, he dropped out of the 100-meter dash at the 1924 Olympics because a qualifying run was scheduled for a Sunday, evoking both praise and anger.

Still, the IOC has recently shown signs of more flexibility.

When the 2012 London Games fell during Ramadan, arrangements were made for Muslim athletes, including sunrise and after-sunset meals in venues and halal food. muslim fencer Ibtihaj Mohammed, a Maplewood native, was allowed to wear a hijab while competing for the US in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro

Most observant athletes often face a choice when they reach the highest level of competition, said Jeffrey Gurock, a history professor at Yeshiva University and author of “Judaism’s Encounter with American Sports.”

“Judaism’s clock and calendar often conflict with sports schedules,” he said. While there are examples of Orthodox teams and Mormon teams getting accommodation, “the problem is much more difficult for those who play individual sports.”

Fast Beatie

Growing up as an Orthodox in Passaic, Deutsch was always athletic, earning a black belt in taekwondo and studying gymnastics. In herall-girls school, she raced up and down the basketball court, earning the nickname “Speedy Beatie.”

After high school, she attended a women’s seminary in Israel before moving to the country for good at the age of 19. She married her husband, Michael, a bicycle enthusiast and Jewish studies teacher.

After four pregnancies in six years, Deutsch said she was getting out of shape. She focused instead on raising her family and working full-time for nonprofits.

About five years ago, after finishing in last place in a family race, she decided it was time for a change.

Deutsch started running for sports and soon fell in love with the sport. She had a natural talent for it and soon began working with a professional trainer. For Deutsch, the days begin with a wake-up at 5 a.m., followed by a 20-kilometer run, weight training and swimming, before heading home to look after the family.

At the starting line, the elite runners would tower over her. But as the races progressed, Deutsch would take a lead on the pack. In 2019, she won the Israeli Marathon Championship in 2:42:18, 3 minutes faster than the current Olympic qualifying time.

“Her story illustrates that it is never too late to chase your dreams, and that athletes can do so while balancing motherhood and staying true to their values,” wrote her attorney, Akiva Shapiro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York, in his book. appeal to the IOC.

Next year’s World Championships are another opportunity and are not scheduled for the Sabbath.” We will continue to raise awareness and fight for the rights of religious athletes in the Olympics and in all sports organizations around the world, which should do much better given the and meet religious needs,” Shapiro said.

Deutsch, meanwhile, is back in training, waking up at 5 a.m. every day with Paris 2024 in his sights.

“I believe I can achieve my goal with Hashem’s help,” she wrote on Facebook. “But at the end of the day I want to know that I have achieved something greater than the Olympic standard. I want to know that I have made a difference.”

