Alexander-Arnold injured as England beat Austria in Euro 2020 warm-up





Liverpool right back Alexander-Arnold limped late in the second half after an injury clearing the ball.

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves the field injured during the international friendly between England and Austria at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, North East England on June 2, 2021. Photo: Scott Heppell/AFP

MIDDLESBROUGH – Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss Euro 2020 after the England defender suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday’s friendly 1-0 win against Austria. Liverpool right back Alexander-Arnold limped late in the second half after an injury clearing the ball. The 22-year-old looked emotional as he needed help to stumble across the Riverside Stadium pitch. Southgate admitted he was concerned about Alexander-Arnold’s chances of making it to the tournament as he waited for tests over the next 24 hours. “We’re going to look. It’s clearly not a good sign to see him leave like this,” said Southgate. “We will have to assess him. I think it is a thigh, but the medical team is assessing him.” “It’s not a good sign to see him walk away like he did. We will know more in 24 to 48 hours. ‘We don’t know the full extent. The last thing you want is for him to come across as he did.’ Alexander-Arnold, who finished the season in fine form, is one of four right-backs in the England squad after being selected despite reports of his being left out. Kieran Trippier, also one of the right-backs, was used as left-back against Austria, while Reece James and Kyle Walker would also be in the running to start if Alexander-Arnold is ruled out. Southgate were unable to call on players from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United after their European final and sent an team on the road. It was Bukayo Saka who claimed a starting spot at Wembley on June 13 for their tournament opener against Croatia. The 19-year-old Arsenal winger had a lively presence on the left wing and completed his standout with a controlled second half for his first England goal. “It’s a great feeling for me, probably the biggest moment of my career,” said Saka. England complete their pre-tournament preparations with a friendly against Romania back in Middlesbrough on Sunday. Aside from his selection issues, Southgate will be alarmed that some of the 8,000 crowd loudly booed the England players as they took a knee before kick-off in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’ve heard it. It’s not something on behalf of our black players that I wanted to hear because it feels like criticizing them,” Southgate said. “Some people think it’s a political gesture that they don’t agree with, but it isn’t. I was glad the applause was drowned out.” Alexander-Arnold had started cheerfully when he rushed into Harry Kane’s rake pass, forcing Daniel Bachmann to overthrow his fierce drive. England missed a lead in the first half, but they cut the Austrians open to take the lead in the 57th minute. Kane’s pass selected Jesse Lingard just inside the area of ​​Austria and his attempt to find Jack Grealish was diverted to Saka who had the simple task of firing into the empty net at close range. Like Lingard, Ben Godfrey was one of six players dropped from England’s final 26-man squad when it was announced on Tuesday. But Godfrey was still making his debut and was immediately saved by his Everton team-mate Jordan Pickford as the England goalkeeper rushed to kick the defender’s sad backpass off the line. Southgate had challenged Lingard to “show me I’m wrong”, but the Manchester United forward was unable to match the good form he showed on loan at West Ham. Grealish was more impressive as the Villa midfielder offered flashes of his playing ability. “Jack has put in some nice touches. You can see he’s still getting fully fit, with the outbursts you know he can make. He’s a quality player,” Southgate said of Grealish. Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or android device.







