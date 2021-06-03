Locals finish season at KHSAA State Tennis Tournament





Several locals were still in contention as Wednesday’s third round kicked off at the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament in Lexington and while they all fell in their first game of the day, only two of the participants were seniors, so the rest are looking next. season return trip. Dylan Mather of Owensboro, Ella Cason of Owensboro Catholic, Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young of Catholic and Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant of Catholic all competed on Wednesday for the last time this year. Mather fell to DuPont Manual’s Brent Reynolds 7-5,6-2, but the junior still has high hopes for next season as he broke the Red Devils streak of nearly two decades without a single regional champion. Cason fell from Cooper’s Ellie Zureick 6-4, 6-3, but as one of only three junior high competitors to play Wednesday, Cason is poised to make a splash next season as she enters her freshman season. Moore and Young, the only local seniors to enter the third round, fell 6-1, 6-0 to North Oldham’s Reagan Mangan/Willow Renton as both ended their solid careers as Lady Aces. Hayden and Merchant fell under Scott County’s Megan Moore/Sydney Zakic, but the duo will return next season with their eyes on not only the top spot at Catholic, but also the top spot in the region. Results third round

BOYS

singles

Brent Reynolds (DuPont Manual) def. Dylan Mather (Owensboro) 7-5, 6-2

GIRLS

singles

Ellie Zureick (Cooper) beats. Ella Cason (Owensboro Catholic) 6-4, 6-3

doubles

Reagan defeats Mangan/Willow Renton (North Oldham). Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young (Owensboro Catholic) 6-1, 6-0

Megan Moore/Sydney Zakic (Scott County) beats. Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant (Owensboro Catholic) 6-0, 7-6 (5)









