Sports
Tim Benz: The Penguins’ efforts to save Robert Morris’ hockey may need some help. Will the university accept it?
Like testing a freshly frozen pond, we may be ready for our first skate to progress when it comes to saving Robert Morris University’s men’s and women’s hockey teams.
Now it’s time to find out how thin the ice is.
A day after Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse expressed regret to TribLive over the loss of the programs and his willingness to revive them if possible, the franchise may have found a financial ally.
Black Bear Sports CEO Murry Gunty has been a vocal catalyst to keep the two teams going. He has been actively drawing the attention of the Robert Morris administration on Twitter since the teams were cut from next year’s budget a week ago.
Gunty is also managing partner of Black Street Capital Holdings. It is a private equity firm that invests in, operates, or sometimes buys and divests from small to medium-sized distressed companies.
The RMU hockey teams can easily be categorized as small to medium and very distressed.
More relevant to the conversation, Black Bear Sports Group and operating partner Ice Rink Performance Group own 27 ice rinks in the US, including: Printscape Arena in Southpointe. Gunty also owns the Youngstown Phantoms, along with other junior hockey teams and some hockey tournaments, companies, and leagues.
On Tuesday afternoon, when RMU President Dr. Addressing the media for the first time since the programs were cut, Gunty tweeted an open letter to the RMU administration offering to buy the Island Sports Center as a way to ease the burden of building management and make improvements while also the subject of Ice Age discounting comes up if the Colonials remain as tenants.
An open letter to the @rmu, @RMUWHockey and @RMUMHockey communities to provide a way forward to help save the RMU hockey programs. @MERUTION @stoolpresidente @DrChrisHoward @Buccigros @spittinchiclets @YtownPhantoms @penguins @NHL pic.twitter.com/JQiEqWrV5u
— Murry Gunty (@MurryGunty) June 1, 2021
Howard was attacked by RMU players during a Zoom call on Tuesday evening, among other things because he had not corresponded with Gunty at the time despite his frequent overtures. However, during an email exchange with “Breakfast With Benz” Wednesday afternoon, Gunty said initial contact with the school has been established.
“We received a nondisclosure agreement late (Tuesday) and are working on that document,” Gunty said.
So you tell me there’s a chance!
“No communication at all otherwise,” Gunty continued.
Oh, right. Back to reality.
Part of the reality for the now homeless hockey players is Howard’s repeated mantra that the school isn’t asking for a rescue package for the team. But he’ll listen when the right one comes along – a quote repeated to us Wednesday afternoon when we received an email from the university.
“As for Mr. Gunty, yes, we are willing to listen to other ideas (besides cutting the teams), as President Howard said (Tuesday),” said RMU spokesman Jonathan Potts.
For the sake of the players, hopefully, Howard promotes dialogue quickly. Gunty says he could close a deal for the Island Sports Center by July 31, but he could do it sooner.
Both sides will probably have to do just that. Because there may not be a selection to save at that point. Players will have to make transfer arrangements if they want to join a new team by the fall. And they will continue to hope to stay between now and the end of July.
What could speed up the process for Gunty is the cooperation of Morehouse, another person who has tried to work with the Colonials in the past. On several occasions, he has tried to pitch the university about ice cream at the new UPMC Events Center. An idea that RMU did not embrace.
The Penguins have been in talks with RMU for over two years about the prospect of a partnership at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Morehouse said it has long been the franchise’s hopes to build a third layer of ice for both Colonials teams to use as their home. The main expense for the settlers would be the construction of their locker room, a debt that could be paid off over time.
And — in theory as emailed to Gunty — what the school would pay for Ice Age could be offset by ice that would be rented out to other organizations while the settlers were in Cranberry.
But if Gunty now buys the Island Sports Center, much of the locker room costs could be covered upfront, making the annual ice age costs more manageable.
“I’m open to any structure that helps save RMU hockey,” Gunty said.
TribLive has also learned that in previous discussions, the Penguins have provided assistance to the Colonials in ticketing, marketing, advertising, and even on-site educational facilities and opportunities for students and athletes.
It’s an idea that Gunty embraced.
“Because of my co-ownership of the Phantoms, and our other ice rinks in Pittsburgh“We have a great relationship with the Penguins,” Gunty wrote in his open letter. “We would support whatever efforts they are making to save the men’s and women’s RMU hockey, even if it means (the Island Sports Center) loses RMU as a tenant.”
I know what you may be thinking right now. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
Is this Jim Balsillie 2.0? Does everyone on the hockey team get a Blackberry on Day 1 and then have to? deploy it within two months?
Or is this a version of Mark Cuban’s offer to buy the Penguins or Pirates at a discount every two or three years?
Gunty insists his interest is genuine.
“We are big proponents of hockey in Pittsburgh and our sole goal right now is to help save the RMU programs. We’d like to lean back on whatever efforts the Penguins think are the best help in resolving this situation,” Gunty insisted.
When we notified Morehouse of those quotes on Wednesday afternoon, he seemed willing to look further into the matter.
“Murry and Ice Rink Performance Group is one of the largest rink operators in the country, and we’d love to partner with them in any capacity to support college hockey in Pittsburgh,” Morehouse replied.
So it looks like the Colonial hockey teams have a bunch of dance partners who want to listen to each other. Now let’s see if Howard is really “willing to listen to either.”
How does that ice feel? Cracking already?
Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless otherwise noted.
