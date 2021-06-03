Petco Strengthens Sustainability Commitment, Announces Extension of Jiminy’s Eco-Friendly, Cricket Protein Food and Treats

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ahead of World Environment Day on Day 5 JunePetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEFT), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the expansion of Jiminy’s, which offers a full line of sustainable insect-based dog foods and snacks that will bring its eco-friendly food offerings to approximately 800 Petco pet care centers and petco.com.

“As pet parents seek new ways to support the health and wellbeing of their pets and their own values ​​as consumers, we are seeing an increasing interest in alternative, novel proteins that have a reduced impact on the environment,” he said. Shari Wit, VP Merchandising at Petco. “We are excited to bring Jiminy’s sustainable, unique foods and treats to even more pets across the country, which is both good for our beloved four-legged friends and good for the planet.”

This partnership supports Petco’s commitment to industry-leading nutritional standards that help promote the overall health and well-being of pets, and adds Jiminy’s full line of high-quality, eco-friendly foods and treats to Petco’s curated food portfolio at even more Petco pet care centers. rural. As a pet health and wellness company, Petco understands society’s collective impact on the planet’s natural resources and is committed to actively driving change for the better through sustainability efforts within its business.

“We recently announced our commitment to expand our sustainable product range to 50% by the end of 2025, and we are excited to take another step in that journey through our expanded partnership with Jiminy’s,” said Francesca Mahoney, Head of Sustainability at Petco. “We know how important it is to our customers that we partner with brands that are environmentally conscious, and we continue to drive positive change within the pet space by making sustainable brands more readily available to pet parents.”

Petco continues to raise the bar for sustainability in pet care with the promise that by the end of 2025, half of its entire pet product range will align with at least one of these five pillars: Responsible Manufacturing, Sustainably Sourced Materials, Sustainably Sourced Ingredients, Responsible packaging and animal welfare. In line with this commitment, Jiminy’s offers a collection of foods and treats that are both nutritious and eco-friendly. The brand is a pioneer in the standard of insect protein-based nutrition for dogs, including a peer-reviewed study with Animal Biome that concludes that cricket protein supports a healthy, balanced level of gut bacteria (gut microbiome) diversity in dogs.

Jiminy’s products are formulated with insect-based protein powder instead of traditional protein options like beef or poultry, which have a significant impact on the environment. In the past year alone, Jiminy’s estimates that its products have saved 218 million gallons of water and prevented 20.5 million grams of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The carbon footprint of pets is huge, with more than 89 million dogs in the US consuming more than 32 billion pounds of protein each year,” said Jiminy’s founder and CEO, Anne Carlson. “Jiminy’s use of insect-based protein powders challenges pet owners to rethink their dogs’ diets and make healthy choices for pets and the planet. We are excited to now offer our full line of products in stores and online at Petco , giving more dog owners the opportunity to make the switch to alternative proteins for their pets.”

Jiminy’s dog foods are offered in a variety of flavor options and are made from natural ingredients in the USA, under sustainable conditions. Options available at Petco pet care centers and online include:

Oven baked chunks Good Grub Oven-Baked Chunks and Cricket Crave Oven-Baked Chunks are made from cricket and/or insect protein powder combined with other plant-based ingredients such as oats, sweet potato, quinoa and flaxseed to provide a nutritious, delicious meal for dogs. The kibble is available in 3.5lb and 10lb bags.

dog treats Available in flavors such as Original, Pumpkin & Carrot, Sweet Potato & Peas, and Peanut Butter & Blueberry, Jiminy's dog treats are made with pure ingredients such as cricket powder, lentils, pumpkin, molasses, peanut butter, and blueberries. The treats are available in 5 or 6 ounce bags.

For more information visitpetco.comorjiminys.com. Petco offers a variety of safe, convenient ways to shop, including at Petco pet care centers and online, as well as street pick-up, same day delivery and repeat delivery.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we have been committed to setting new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that strengthen the bond between pet and pet. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations in the US, Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and provide a complete online resource for pet health and wellness atpetco.comand on thePetco App. Together with Petco Love(formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent non-profit organization, we partner with and support thousands of local animal welfare organizations across the country and through in-store adoption events have helped find homes for over 6, 5 million animals.

About Jiminy’s

At Jiminy’s we are passionate about dogs and the planet. We use insect protein powders to create our line of sustainable dog food and treats. Jiminy products nourish our pets and promote sustainable management of the planet. Our mission is to be a positive force for change, by making sustainable and humane choices with an eye for the bigger picture. For more information, visit www.jiminys.com.

