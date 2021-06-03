Blog: Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series – The Class of 2020 (26/02)





The incomparable Wade Edis van Mullen will be inducted into the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a resting ceremony at the Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game on Saturday, June 19 at Hastings College. Today begins the first of 14 greetings to our Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The introductions are said to have taken place during the Sertoma 8-Man All-Star football game at Hastings College last summer. By now, everyone probably knows that the match has been canceled due to the Covid 19 virus, which had the entire country in its grip at the time. Since the fine Class of 2020 was never officially honored and inducted into the NEMFCA Hall of Fame a year ago, their induction ceremony will take place during halftime of the 2021 Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Game on Saturday, June 19 at Hastings College. We proudly begin our salute to this one, the Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association 2020 Hall of Fame class and are proud to introduce our first inductee, one of the greatest 8-man running backs of all time, Mr. Wade Edis van Mullen. Wade amassed 5,169 yards rushing in just three seasons while playing for the legendary Mike Brown at Mullen. Elusive and faster than a sneeze through a screen door, Edis concluded his three-year career with Mullen by leading his Bronco team to a Class D-1 championship. Wade, who played his freshman football season for Class A North Platte, had a senior campaign few will forget. Edis ran for a whopping 2,728 yards and 39 touchdowns, while also setting a state record by rushing for 1,070 yards on Mullen’s four-game playoff run. In Mullen’s 44-34 D-1 championship game, Edis exploded for a mind-boggling 335 yards on 46 carries and 3 touchdowns with his 62 yard TD late in the 4th quarter taking the win. Wade Edis played 5-9, 170 pounds his final season, was named All-State Class D-1 and was named D-1 Player-of-the-Year in at least one Metro newspaper publication. Wade was also chosen to play in a pair of postseason all-star classics after his senior season, the Eight-Man All-Star game and the Western Nebraska All-Star Classic at Scottsbluff. Little did Wade Edis know at the time that later in life he would have a son named Lane who would not only join his father in the 1000 Yard Rushing ranks but also break his father’s record and join his father would join as the only father/Son 5000 Yard Career Rusher duo in Nebraska high school football history. To this day, Wade Edis still ranks at number 16 on the All-Time Eight-Man Career Rushing and at number 40 overall. His son Lane, who graduated in 2018, ranks third on that eight-man list and 5th overall with his 6,969 career yards. Between the father/son duo of Wade and Lane Edis, 12,138 hastily churned yards on those majestic sandhills football fields in the small town. But it is Wade Edis whom we salute on this day. Mr. Edis has waited a full year to receive this prestigious honor and it will be our pleasure to induct him into the NEMFCA Hall of Fame at Hastings College on Saturday, June 19th.

