Sports
Chelsea’s Caleb Bentley moves from law enforcement to hockey head coach at alma mater
Caleb Bentley thought his career would include a life in law enforcement, but it was only four months before he knew this was not the way for his future.
In 2017, the Chelsea native worked for Northville Township as a police coordinator after graduating from Central Michigan with a criminal justice degree, but quickly realized that teaching and coaching were his true calling.
While broadcasting, I really missed being in the school environment with the kids and having that impact on kids and it was a decision I really had to think about, Bentley said. I decided I really wanted to be in education and the criminal justice side of things was not what I wanted and I just got a lot more satisfaction from being in the school district helping the kids.
Bentley left his criminal justice path for a position as a primary school teacher in Chelsea and became an assistant hockey coach for the varsity program, which proved to be the right decision.
Chelsea announced that Bentley will be the new head coach of the varsity hockey team last week, making him the third coach in the program’s history.
He replaces Nick Vetter and joins his high school Don Wright as the sole coaches leading the Bulldogs hockey team.
Bentley is very familiar with the team based on his background, and he now gets the chance to make his mark on the team he played for during his high school days at Chelsea.
I am incredibly honored to be starting, Bentley told MLive in a telephone interview. It’s a program I played with, and I played for Don Wright. I’m beyond excited to take it on and put my own little spin on it. It will be great.
Chelsea’s hiring committee went through an extensive process to find the new leader of a team that emerged from the state semi-finals in 2021.
During the application process, Bentely felt good about his chances and just over a week later, he received a phone call offering him the position, which he was only too happy to accept.
It was a bit surreal, Bentley said. It was kind of like, is this real, or is this made to believe?
It was a dream come true for Bentley, who had always envisioned a position as head coach, although he thought it would come later.
“I’ve always wanted to take on the role of head coach,” Bentley said. It came at me faster than I expected, but I’m ready to do this.
With his links to the program, it became clear that Bentley was a good fit for him, leaving Chelsea’s athletic director Brad Bush excited to see what he can do in the future.
We had a committee that went through multiple interviews and at the end of it he had real support from our hockey community, Bush said. He also had the support of our two former head coaches, of course.
He’s shooting off the ground with a really good coaching staff and support across the board and he’s someone who played here, coached here, he works at our primary school as an educator so I think hell does a really good job.
Bentley said he is prepared to face the pressures and expectations that come with running a successful program like Chelsea, but he is ready for the challenge thanks to the support Hell has received along the way.
I go in there with expectations we’ve always had for Chelsea hockey, Bentley said. Would win a region. Getting to the Final Four is a big goal and our next goal is to put another banner on the wall and make it a state championship banner.
Busy, a little, but with the support and resources I have in my back pocket, I feel any help I have will ease some of that pressure on me.
