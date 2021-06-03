



Tokyo Olympics 50 day countdown: everything you want to know about the start dates, schedules and Indian odds at the Tokyo Olympics



The highly anticipated Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23 in COVID-19-stricken Japan. The two-week competition will witness some of the greatest sporting icons in action as they take to the world’s biggest stage in their quest for glory. Some of India’s brightest and youngest talents will represent the country at the global sporting event. With only 50 days to go amid COVID-19 fears, it remains to be seen how the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold the event. Also read: Tokyo Olympics: 50 days to go, first athlete in Japan tests Covid positive on arrival When will the Tokyo Olympics start?

The Tokyo Games start on July 23. Where will the Tokyo Olympics take place?

The matches will take place in Osaka, Japan. How long will the Tokyo Games be held?

July 23 – August 8 ALSO READ|Tokyo Olympics: Japanese sponsors struggle as unpredictable Olympics loom Tokyo Olympics schedule Sport Discipline Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) August 1 (Sunday) To dive July 25 (Sunday) July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) August 7 (Saturday) Water polo July 24 (Saturday) August 8 (Sunday) Marathon swimming August 4 (Wednesday) August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) July 31 (Saturday) Athletics Track & Field /Marathon July 30 (Friday) August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 24 (Saturday) August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Basketball July 28 (Wednesday) August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) softball July 21 (Wednesday) July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 33 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) August 8 (Sunday) boxing * July 24 (Saturday) August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) August 8 (Sunday) canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX freestyle July 31 (Saturday) August 1 (Sunday) BMX racing July 29 (Thurs) July 30 (Friday) mountain bike July 26 (Monday) July 29 (Tuesday) Away July 26 (Saturday) July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) To follow August 2 (Monday) August 8 (Sunday) Rider Dressage July 24 (Saturday) July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) July 28 (Wednesday) Events July 30 (Friday) August 2 (Monday) To jump August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) August 7 (Saturday) screens July 24 (Saturday) August 1 (Sunday) american football July 21 (Wednesday) July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) August 3 (Tuesday), 5 August (Thurs) 7 August (Saturday) golf July 29 (Thursday) August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) August 3 (Tuesday) rhythmic August 6 (Friday) August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thurs) – August 7 (Saturday) Modern pentathlon August 5 (Thurs) August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) July 31 (Saturday) The sailing July 25 (Sunday) August 4 (Wednesday) shoot Rifle and pistol July 24 (Saturday) July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) August 2 (Monday) shotgun July 25 (Sunday) July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) July 26 (Monday) sport climbing August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Friday) Surf ** July 25 (Sunday) August 1 (Sunday) Table tennis July 24 (Saturday) July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) August 1 (Sunday) triathlon July 26 (Monday) July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volley-ball Beach Volleybal July 24 (Saturday) August 7 (Saturday) Volley-ball July 24 (Saturday) August 8 (Sunday) In recent months, Japan has been battling COVID-19, leading to an emergency in Osaka and nearby prefectures. Although the IOC and the organizing committee are determined to host the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year, it has drawn much criticism from the public and key figures in Japan. India sends largest-ever contingent to Tokyo Olympics Though India had a forgetful run at the 2016 Rio Olympics where it finished with just two medals. This time, the IOC will send its largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Olympics to win dozens of medals. Some of the biggest names expected to win medals include Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, Pooja Rani, Bhavani Devi, Pranati Nayak, Nethra Kumanan, Manu Bhaker, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat, among others ALSO READ|Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra misses preparatory event in Finland List of Tokyo Bound Indian athletes shoot

Angad Bajwa, Saurabh Chaudhary, Mairaj Khan, Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Tomar, Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker, Yashashwini Deswal, Apurvi Chandela, Rahi Sarnobat, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawantvan and Elavenil. protagonists- Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Panwar, Apurvi Moudgil wrestle

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sumit Malik, Seema Bisla, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik ALSO READ|Tokyo Olympics: Paris 2024 poised to take center stage as Tokyo 2020 handover approaches protagonists- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Archery

Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari Main role- Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Athletics

KT Irfan, men’s 20km race walk

Sandeep Kumar, men’s 20km race walk

Rahul Rohilla, men’s 20km race walk

Avinash Sable, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar, men’s long jump

Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw gentlemen

Shivpal Singh, gentlemen javelin werpen

Kamalpreet Kaur, women’s discus throw

Bhawna Jat, 20km race walk ladies wandel

Priyanka Goswami, women’s 20km race walk

4 × 400 mixed relay Main role: Murali Sreeshankar and Neeraj Chopra boxing Vikas Krishan (Men, 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women, 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men, 75kg)

Pooja Rani (Women, 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men, 91kg)

Mary Kom (Women, 51kg)

Amit Panghal (Men, 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men, 63kg)

Simranjit Kaur (women, 60kg) Main role:Vikas Krishnan, Amit Panghal, Mary Komo Rider- Fouad Mirza screens- Bhavani Devic Gymnastics –Pranati Nayak Hockey

Men’s National Team

National women’s team Rowing

Arjun Jato

Arvind Singh The sailing Nethra right, radial laser

Vishnu Saravanan, laser standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er Table tennis Sharat Kamali

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra protagonists:Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Follow us on more insidesport.co

