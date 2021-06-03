Ashleigh Barty, number 1 women’s tennis player, withdraws from French Open





PARIS Ashleigh Barty, the number 1 player in women’s tennis, is out of the French Open after retiring on Thursday with a left hip injury during her second round match with Magda Linette. Barty, who won the French Open in 2019, lost the opening set 6-1 to Linette, an unseeded 29-year-old from Poland. Barty then left the court for medical treatment while Linette sat in her chair and read the tactical notes she had brought to Philippe Chatrier court. Barty returned for the second set, but at 2-2 she walked to her seat, put down her racket and walked over to the net to shake Linette’s hand, ending the match.

Barty, a 25-year-old Australian, received hip treatment on Tuesday during a tough first round win over Bernarda Pera.

It’s going to be a little tough this week, Barty said after that game. I think over the weekend we had a flare-up in my left hip. Barty’s departure means the first two ladies are out of the draw just days after the start of the tournament. No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who could have challenged Barty for the top spot with a deep run in Paris, withdrew after her first round win over a dispute with tournament organizers over media obligations. Her departure, and the motivation for it, dominated early coverage of the event.

Simona Halep, the world’s third-ranked player and former French Open champion, withdrew before the tournament started with a muscle tear in her left calf.

Aryna Sabelenka, the number 3 seed, is now the highest remaining, but Sabalenka, a power player from Belarus, has yet to get past the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament. Sofia Kenin, the number four of the series, finalist at the French Open last year when it was postponed and played in October, struggled this year when she made the difficult decision to stop being coached by her father, Alex.

Kenin arrived in Paris without a coach but has shown signs of resurgence, beating American qualifier Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday. Kenin, however, should face a tougher test in the third round, when she plays a compatriot, Jessica Pegula, who has had a breakthrough season and is seeded 28th at Roland Garros. Despite the attrition and instability at the top of the women’s field, this tournament may not be as wide open as it seems. The defending champion, Iga Swiatek, is still in the draw and has not dropped a set in two rounds, just as she has not lost a set in any of her seven matches in her run-up to the 2020 title. Last month she won the Italian Open on clay, beating former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

