Yorkshire v Sussex, Essex v Notts and more: county cricket day one live! | Sport

07:55
Vasconcelos is caught by Matthew Quinn’s other Ollie Robinson for 66 of 85 balls. Kent has joined the generosity by generously contributing 16 extras. Northants 136-1.
07:53
A little nugget for those into this sort of thing dug up by Paul Edwards: the second XI game currently being played at Old Trafford involves a Notts side whose top five include: Alex Hales (out for 10), Samit Patel (15) and Dan Christian. (not from 8).
07:45
Somerset collapsesn sympathy with New Zealand: Lewis Goldsworthy falls behind and is sent off for 7. Somerset 48-5. And a fourth wicket at Sophia Gardens as Bohannon, who played so sweetly in the Roses match last week, is caught for 14.Lancs 66-4.
07:41
I double and triple checked and yes, Worcestershire lost all those early morning wickets on New Road, not Chester le Street. Mitchell, Libby, Fell and Roderick were all gone with 20 in the scorebook, but Whiteley and DOliveira have since added 25. Worcs 45-4.
07:31
And, with half an hour until lunch, Orr gets blood and Harry draws Brooks first ball into the hands of substitute fielder Olivier for 15. Travis Head plods toward the wicket, shadows the crease and settles.
Updated
07:23
Joe Clarke has forced to retire at Chelmsford after being hit in the forearm. Notts 54-3.
And at Lords, New Zealand have fallen to 292-5. Adam Collins is here on the OBO:
07:17
Sussex’s statement on Ollie Robinson:
We were beyond disappointed to read these tweets when they were brought to our attention. Their content was completely unacceptable.
We’re glad Ollie has unconditionally apologized and taken responsibility for a major mistake he made as a teenager.
In the years since the tweets were posted, Ollie has grown a lot. The Ollie Robinson we know at Sussex is very different from the young man who sent these tweets.
We know he recognizes the gravity of the situation and is devastated that what should have been a proud day has been overshadowed in this way.
We also know that Ollie will learn some very important lessons from this experience. We will be there to provide Ollie with all the support during that process.
Updated
07:13
A Wrinkle in Time in Canterbury, where Vascocelos and Gay are in run-chase mood from the first innings! Northerners 77-0.
Elsewhere, Notts (3 down), Worcestershire (4 down), Somerset (4 down) and Lancashire (3 down) battle it out for the gloomiest lunch.
07:01
Make those four for Barker.
A piece of gossip from Headingley. YJB has netted and will return in the Blast next week. Sussex are currently 34-2, Van Zyl was caught in the back of Thompson’s first over. Debutant Orr has played pretty sweet for his 13.
Updated
06:55
Somerset Blues: Abell and Hildreth join the procession, all to Keith Barker. Currently 26-3. Hampshire could still catch Somerset in Group 2 so they need to find some batsmen to hang out with, and smart.
06:39
Half an hour passes and wickets a tumbling:
Warwickshire 16-2 (two for Conners)
Notts 29-2 (two for Siddle)
Worcestershire 11-0
Leicestershire 19-1 (one for Payne)
Somerset 9-1 (Byrom for a duck)
Lancashire 18-1 (Jennings for 3)
Northamptonshire 33-0
Sussex 24-1 (A wicket for Willey)
06:20
tables
And if Haines knocks David Willey to the third slip, and Sussex hiccuped to 3 for one, the group tables at the start of the game:
GROUP ONE
Essex 107 (played 8)
Notts 102 (played 7)
Warwicks 100 (played 7)
Worcs 94 (played 8)
Durham 88 (played 7)
Derby 58 (played 7)
GROUP TWO
Gloucesteshire 107 (played 7)
Somerset 104 (played 7)
Surrey 101 (played 8)
Hampshire 94 (played 7)
Leicestershire 70 (played 7)
Middlesex 60 (played 8)
GROUP THREE
Lancashire 123 (played 7)
Yorkshire 99 (played 7)
Northamptonshire 97 (played 7)
Glamorgan 80 (played 7)
Sussex 67 (played 7)
Kent 61 (played 7)
06:05
As things are going, this game between the two Ollie Robinsons clubs is: Yorkshire, where he left in some disgrace, and Sussex, where he has made a name for himself.
Some Guardian thoughts on his offensive tweets.
06:00
A very enthusiastic welcome for the Yorkshire team! Don’t mention that little hiccup in the first innings at Old Trafford last week. Ben Coad has the ball at the end of the Emerald Stand where, I believe, a new Costa Coffee has been opened for the faithful. Wondering if the barista has perfected a frothy white rose?
05:54
Here, Yorkshire have won the toss and have a bowl under ideal conditions. Sussex plays 16-year-old Dan Ibrahim, the second-youngest player in their history to make his debut. He joined relative veteran, 20-year-old Ali Orr.
05:47
05:42
Preamble
Good morning everyone! It’s cloudy at Headingley and the floodlights are on. A crumbly tip of spectators scattered across the stands and a divine murmur of anticipation. This is the first men’s team’s first game on the ground since 2019.
