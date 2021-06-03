Impressive group of former Pac-12 Conference stars headlined the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame vote, including first-timers Reggie Bush, Andrew Luck, Marshawn Lynch and Toby Gerhart





Four of the greatest football players in Pac-12 Conference history are eligible for College Football Hall of Fame for the first time, as announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) earlier today. Of the more than 5.47 million people who have played college football, only 1,038 players have earned admission to the College Football Hall of Fame. Can these four former Conference superstars join that select group? Reggie Bush, USC Bush was the heart and soul of a USC soccer team that won back-to-back national championships in 2004 and 2005. The running back was a two-time First Team All-American, including making a unanimous roster in 2005 when he rushed for more than 1,700 yards and registered 19 total touchdowns. The man, the myth, the LEGEND. @ReggieBush is one of the newest candidates for the @cfbhall.#BackThePac | @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/h5ObqX26ay Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 3, 2021 Bush was second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, for whom he helped win a Super Bowl in 2010. Andrew Luck, Stanford Perhaps the most hyped football prospect of all time, Andrew Luck was transcendent during his years at Stanford. He was Heisman’s runner-up in both 2010 and 2011 when he passed 3,338 and 3,517 yards, respectively. Luck still holds the Stanford record for touchdowns (82) and passing efficiency (162.8). Luck was also known as a prodigious scholar. He didn’t give up on the 2010 design so he could complete his Architectural Design degree and he would start a book club for his teammates after turning pro. The Andrew Luck Book Club: https://t.co/zl3PcKjLba #StanfordNFL through @WSJ Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) Nov 5, 2015 The quarterback was so sought after that he helped start the “tanking” phenomenon, with NFL teams trying to… suck for happiness. The Indianapolis Colts finished with Luck No. 1 overall, where he played for six years before retiring from football for health reasons. Marshawn Lynch, California Marshawn Lynch played for Cals from 2004 to 2006. The 2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year, Lynch led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season. The hulking running-back became a fan favorite for his off-field personality. From his local roots (he grew up just a few miles away in Oakland) to his infamous joyride celebration, Lynch endeared himself to Cal fans by being authentic and also a bit of an oddball.

Lynch went on to have an illustrious NFL career with a Super Bowl ring, five pro bowl rings, and a Richter-registering Beast Quake. Two words: beast. earthquake. Best @Seahawks late season moments of the @PeteCarroll used to be! (Street @nflthrowback) #We are done : #SEavsPHI – SUNDAY at 4:40 PM ET on NBC

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/pO6UcdVPFJ NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2020 Toby Gerhart, Stanford Gerhart was Heisman’s runner-up in 2009 when he enjoyed one of the best seasons a running back has ever had, leading the nation in points (172), TDs (28) and rushing yards (1871). His crowning achievement came against Notre Dame when he rushed for 205 yards and three scores, adding an 18-yard passing touchdown as the Cardinal took down the Fighting Irish, 45-38. Gerhart also started out as a power-hitting outfielder for the Cardinal baseball team. 2009 Cardinal wins, 45-38 Toby Gerhart ran 205 yards and 3 TDs, throwing to another. Brent Musburger stated, “I’ve seen many great performances over the years, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen one better than that.”#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/fZhBaVK1Pa Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) November 29, 2019 Gerhart was taken in the second round of the 2010 draft, ending with a six-year NFL career. Other Pac-12 greats on the 2022 ballot include: Jeff Bregel (USC), Mark Carrier (USC), Joe Garten (Colorado), Tony Gonzalez (California), Al Harris (Arizona State), Mike Hass (Oregon State) , Chris Hudson (Colorado), John Lee (UCLA), Ken Norton Jr. (UCLA), Ron Rivera (California) and Rashaan Salaam (Colorado). The Hall of Fame class will be announced in early 2022 and inducted on December 6, 2022.







