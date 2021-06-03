Passion, loyalty, trusted tactics – what can Inter expect from Inzaghi?

Football – Serie A – Lazio v AC Milan – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy – April 26, 2021 Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi responds REUTERS / Alberto Lingria / File Photo

Inter Milan didn’t think they would have to replace Antonio Conte this year, but in successor Simone Inzaghi they hope to have found a natural heir.

Conte ended his deal by mutual consent in May amid frustration with Inter’s plans to cut costs and sell key players amid financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a big blow, days after Inter collected their first Serie A trophy in 11 years, and Inzaghi has now been tasked with keeping them at the top of Italian football after coming over from Lazio.

Inzaghis’ manner of departure left many Lazio fans with a bitter taste as it came almost immediately after he agreed to extend his deal in Rome.

“On a personal level, I was disappointed. He changed his mind from last night to this morning,” Lazio president Claudio Lotito told Calciomercato.com.

It was particularly hard to swallow as Inzaghi had achieved stellar club status during a 22-year stint with Lazio as a player, youth coach and senior boss.

The former striker won Serie A, three Coppa Italias, two Super Cups and the UEFA Super Cup during his playing days before moving into youth coaching and winning back-to-back Coppa Italias at Under-19.

After taking the job permanently with the first team for the 2016/17 season, he won two Italian Super Cups and one Coppa Italia and led Lazio to the Champions League this season in the last 16 years, when they returned after 13 years to the competition.

While Inzaghis was in charge, Lazio recorded their best ever points total (78) and most wins in a season (24) in 2019-20, and their highest-scoring season in 2017-18 with 89 goals.

CLOSE BONDS

Inzaghi has built a reputation for getting the best out of his players in Rome.

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and defender Luiz Felipe went from youth prospects to key first-team players, while players like Felipe Caicedo and Patric recovered from a rough start to become useful players thanks to Inzaghis’ patience and faith.

Ciro Immobile arrived at Lazio after two difficult years in Spain and Germany, winning the Serie A top scorer and the European Golden Boot twice in 2019-20.

The inconsistent Luis Alberto was transformed into one of Serie As’s best playmakers, while the meteoric rise of Sergej Milinkovic-Savics was aided by Inzaghi’s knowledge of how to best utilize the Serbs’ impressive arsenal of talent.

Inzaghi built a close-knit group and developed strong personal relationships with his players.

If I am the player I am today, it is largely due to your advice and trust, Alberto wrote after the 45-year-old’s departure was confirmed.

Thank you for everything you taught me, there were difficult moments but you were always by my side, Immobile said.

However, there was a downside. Recognizing his loyalty to his most trusted players occasionally prevented others from having the opportunity to impress or improve.

Very few youth players have been promoted in recent years, leaving Lazio the oldest team in Serie A, while some big signings such as Denis Vavro and Valon Berisha were quickly discarded after failing to impress in their first season.

CONTE COMPARISON

Some similarities between Inzaghi and Conte are hard to miss.

Both are restless, vocal characters on the sidelines, and tactically their philosophies are not far apart.

Like Conte, Inzaghi prefers a 3-5-2 formation and the Inter squad doesn’t need to make major adjustments to adopt his football style.

The big doubt that remains is the same one that led Conte to leave. What will Inter’s squad look like next season?

As it stands, Inzaghi has all the resources needed to quickly convey his methods and build relationships ahead of Inter’s title defense.

But as rumors continue to circulate about which major players Inter could sell during the transfer window, the magnitude of the task facing Inzaghi has yet to be fully determined.

