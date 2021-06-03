Cricket: Bubble life ‘takes its toll mentally’ – Andre Russell, Sports News





West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has said life in the bio bubble has certainly taken a toll on him due to the strict restrictions and quarantine rules imposed on participating players and staff in T20 tournaments and international series. Russell, who was last seen for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, is gearing up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE, which is likely to resume on June 7. mental toll on Russell for saying players unable to go out for a walk and being locked in a room are not helping. “I think it’s taking my toll,” Russell told Geo News. “I can’t speak for another player, or coaches, or whoever is going through this whole quarantine thing. But it’s definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, locked in a room, you can’t go to going out for a walk, you can’t go certain places, you can’t socialize, it’s different. “But at the end of the day I’m not ungrateful, I’m thankful we’re still playing, we’re still doing our job. So it’s hard for us. But even though we’ve prepared for it, it still demands its toll.” ALSO READ: Cricket: Dilip Vengsarkar picks Team India game-changers for WTC final vs New Zealand The West Indian brute said he is trying to pass the time by using the bike in his room or doing other exercises during the tournaments, where players are required to follow strict protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So for me, I’d like to have a bike or something in my room so I can get my heart rate up,” he said. “I would use the space I have, go on the floor, do some pushups. For some exercise, I use things in the room to just get something done.” ALSO READ: ‘Very hard to stay motivated’: Skipper Virat Kohli on players’ mental wellbeing ahead of WTC final Meanwhile, the PSL will resume from June 7 and the remaining 20 matches of the tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi, where the players and other participants will be quarantined ahead of the T20 tournament.

