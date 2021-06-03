Murrysville tennis club wants to add outdoor courts and host sanctioned tournaments





The Murrysville Racquet Club is keen to add half a dozen outdoor courts to its Norbatrol Court grounds, giving it the ability to host US Tennis Association tournaments. “We want six lanes because that’s the standard by which the USTA regulates the kind of tournaments they want to host,” said Brian Almeter of design firm Fahringer McCarty & Grey. “The intention is that the outdoor courts will be used in the summer months and the indoor courts in the winter.” Developer Arshad Hafeez emphasized the importance of a good drainage system when maintaining the outdoor courts. “A lot of times they just stock up on some asphalt and paint it,” he said. “But our drainage system is going to help, and in the winter we’re going to cover the outdoor courts. We think they will last about 10 years.” Hafeez added that the USTA requires a certain maintenance schedule for tournament-sanctioned venues. The outdoor courts are open from sunrise to sunset. There are no plans for grandstands or other seating. At a public hearing at Wednesday’s Murrysville Council meeting, one of the proposed terms for the project is that Hafeez come back for the council if he decides to add seats one day. The racket club’s grounds are bordered by Turtle Creek to the south and the Westmoreland Heritage Trail to the north. Tennis’s profile in Murrysville received a recent boost this spring with Franklin Regional’s Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni winning the school’s first WPIAL doubles championship. Alternative road surfacing The Council also voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to advertise an alternative road surfacing project on Mamont Road. Chief Administrator Jim Morrison said the surface is essentially a seal coat. “What we’re trying to do is extend the life of roads that have recently been paved,” Morrison said. “We’ve been riding Wiestertown Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the past two years and it’s worked out really well. So we’re going to try it for another year at Mamont and then decide if it will be part of our annual road program.” Other cases • Council voted unanimously to approve changes to stormwater management at Villa Ciano, a previously approved subdivision of 23 lots along Cline Hollow Road. • The Council unanimously agreed to publish an ordinance accepting new rights of way along the Silvis and Bollinger roads. Roads will be widened as part of conditions imposed on Olympus Energy’s Titan Well Pad, the first fracking well approved in Murrysville. • The Council has entered into a redundant maintenance agreement with Eastern Gas Transmisison & Storage for the use of nearly six miles of Murrysville roads during the replacement of an existing natural gas pipeline. Morrison said the bulk of the work would take place along Hills Church Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, [email protected] or via Twitter .







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos