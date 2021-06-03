Rose City Pat’s Youth Hockey Team Returns to the Ice – Pasadena Now





The recently renamed Rose City Pats AA-tier youth hockey club is preparing to return to the rink with tryouts later this month, representatives said. Formerly playing as the tier-AA branch of the Pasadena Maple Leafs youth hockey club, the Pats are now entering their first season in their new green colors. Team tryouts will be held June 11-12 at the Pasadena Ice Skating Center, 300 E. Green St. Tryouts for the 14U age groups will start on June 11 at 5:30 PM and June 12 at 3:15 PM. The try-outs in the 16U category will take place on July 11 at 6:15 PM and on July 12 at 4:30 PM. takes place on June 11 at 7 p.m. and on June 12 at 6:45 p.m. The cost is $20 per session and players are requested to arrive with their equipment 30 minutes early. Players must have US hockey numbers. Face covering is mandatory. The Pasadena Maple Leafs are the oldest youth hockey club in Southern California, founded in 1964, said Monica Gordon, who serves as treasurer and clerk for the Rose City Pats and Pasadena Maple Leafs. The organization has had a tier AA team since 2016, but the players will now compete in their own uniforms under the name Pats. We have just finished designing our new uniforms for the coming seasons. I think the kids are excited, Gordon said. They were ready to go, she said. It’s a long time ago. We were ready to see another season and for the kids to get back on the ice and get competitive. Last year, of course, because of the pandemic, it wasn’t the season they wanted, but we made the best of it, Gordon said. But it was good. And the kids really, for the year that it was, did phenomenally. They’re looking forward to this season that kind of falls back into our home rink, she said. I think this year they are all excited to be all under one roof and with all their friends and to be on the team they want to play in. More information about the Rose City Pats is available online at: rosecitypats.com. More information about the Pasadena Maple Leafs can be found at: pasadenapleafs.com. Receive our daily Pasadena newspaper in your inbox. Free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, over 10 fresh stories a day, 7 days a week at 7am

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos