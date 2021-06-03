Kapital Football Group closes ‘top-flight’ Brazilian acquisition as part of ‘development and trade’ push

A few months ago, Joseph DaGrosa outlined to CBS Sports his plans to create a City Football Group-style multiclub outfit featuring an “anchor club” in the Premier League or La Liga with a roster of satellite clubs supported by prolific academies in various places. continents.

However, KFG is now changing course after talks of a possible takeover of “by far our main target” Southampton went cold, and the group is closing its “prominent” clubs in Belgium, Brazil and Portugal with six academies in South America and Africa.

“We have put a lot of time and effort into understanding [Southampton’s] business and financial approach,” says DaGrosa of the Saints interest. “As the saying goes, time kills all deals. We had a different opinion from the seller and concluded that it was best to move on.

“We were negotiating with several clubs, but the deal should make sense to our investors at the end of the day and whether we are buying at the right valuation. Unfortunately, the price at which we were offered to buy was not in line with our strategy and financial expectations. We want to have a healthy and strong club to optimize and grow. This strategy will be more profitable and in less time.”

DaGrosa has been looking to make a return to the European game since leaving Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 and KFG’s preference has been the Premier League and La Liga, with Newcastle United also linked to the group earlier this year.

However, after reviewing several other opportunities in England and Spain, KFG concluded that “producing the best players in the world who will earn the highest dollar” is a better way for them to match CFG with the idea of ​​creating leagues like Major League Soccer with talent instead of buying from there.

“These three clubs from Brazil, Portugal and Belgium are essentially going to replace the anchor club,” said DaGrosa. “Brazil and Portugal are at the top level, while Belgium is in second place with a top pedigree and our idea is to bring them back to the first division.

“We plan to bring them back to the top division for two years and we’re pretty confident we can deliver on that with our talent pool coming from the academies. We’re in a position to bring some players to to move to Belgium it is really first class.”

According to CBS Sports sources, although DaGrosa would not confirm the identities of the three clubs, the Brazilian club is believed to be based in Belo Horizonte, while the Belgian club is in the Brussels region and Portugal will follow shortly – letters of intent to sign all three to buy the professional clubs have already been signed.

As for the academies, Uruguay, Colombia and Bolivia have been identified in South America, while Senegal, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso in Africa have been chosen with letters of intent for four of the six academies already signed and the remaining academies are expected to follow in South -America. a matter of weeks in which KFG “creates a player development platform that can become a dominant force in the international player transfer market.”

In addition to these changes, Francisco Lopez has now joined KFG as a senior partner after his time as Business Director at CFG, while DaGrosa’s partner Hugo Varela is now CEO – he also leads player development and trade.

You can follow the ups and downs of the new KFG team in the Brasileirao via CBS Sports/Paramount+’s exclusive US coverage as they look for the next exciting Brazilian talent to bring them to Europe – the home of the UEFA Champions League.