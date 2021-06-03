The best tennis bracelets to invest in right now

Photographed by Steven Meisel, Fashion, 2000

Summer! Finally here! After an endless year like this, we know you’re dying to get outside and shine your best tennis bracelet in the sun! Full disclosure I’ve never been around a racket, though I’ve been known to influence an all-white V-neck jersey tennis look, especially when there’s a resurgence of The Great Gatsby in the wings. But that doesn’t mean I don’t know a good tennis bracelet when I see one. Be it the classic line of diamonds (big please!) or glorious fake gems (who will know the difference when your tennis bracelet dangles over a highball?)

You may be wondering how the tennis bracelet, which refers to a flexible bracelet with the stones lined up, hugging each other, got its name. As the story goes, World Champion Chris Evert wore such a bracelet, in diamonds and gold, at the US Open in 1978, when the bracelet itself opened and fell off her wrist! Just as I or you would have, Evert stopped the match cold until her tennis bracelet showed up.

Evert is not the only player showing off a tennis bracelet. Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams are known to have high end models. In 2002, Williams even wore a $29,000 Harry Winston tennis bracelet during a game. (There are no reports of it being lost between services.)

While stacking them on the court may not be practical, tennis bracelets are great stackers. In all widths and weights, with real and not-so gems (even stars and hearts!), vintage or brand new, don’t be afraid to line them up from wrist to elbow. Here’s our guide to the smartest and best tennis bracelets, on and off the clay.