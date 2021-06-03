Kathryn Bryce hopes her rankings milestone will boost Scottish cricket





Scotland’s first action since September 2019 ended in a T20 series defeat to Ireland Kathryn Bryce hopes her breakthrough in the ICC rankings will boost the profile of cricket in Scotland. The 23-year-old says it was a “shock” to become the first Scot to break into the governing body’s top 10 player lists for batting or bowling. Bryce has moved up nine places to 10th in the latest women’s T20 international rankings. The Scotland captain was the top scorer with 96 runs in last week’s 3-1 run defeat to Ireland in belfast. “I probably didn’t realize it until it happened and everyone is talking about it,” she told BBC Scotland. “But being able to do small things and have such titles will raise awareness of cricket in Scotland and probably reach more people to realize that it is possible to play at a high level and gain recognition. “It encourages you to improve your game when you’re a current player. It gives you the real push to keep working hard and realize that other people have done it, so it’s possible to do.” The previous high for Scotland players saw Kathryn’s sister Sarah reach 14th in the T20I women’s batter’s standings in August 2019 and Majid Haj from spinner to 13th in the men’s bowler rankings in November 2013. Bryce, who has a full-time contract with Loughborough Lightning, was named the ICC Women’s Associate Player of the Decade in December and has also moved up 10 places to third in the all-rounder rankings. “It’s huge,” she added. “I think it’s shown how much Scottish cricket has progressed over the last five or ten years, to push and play at a good level to be able to bring our names up and move up those lists.”

