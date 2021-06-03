Noles trending for top 100 player in 2022 recruiting class





FSU football coaches are pounding the recruitment paths in hopes of signing an elite 2022 class. One of the best ways to do that is to keep signing top 100 players. The Noles have already secured three top 100 players for the 2022 class. Those three players are working to get another one into the program, and that hard work seems to be paying off. Top 100 blue-chip TE/WR Jaleel Skinner has been at three commits for nearly a week, including his first visit to Tallahassee for Monday’s Midnight Madness event. Skinner received the first FSU 247 Crystal Ball prediction on May 28 from a South Carolina writer (Skinner is from South Carolina.) Two more predictions were posted on June 1, and another on Tuesday, June 2. FSU now leads 247 Crystal Ball predictions with 58 percent of the vote (4 out of 7). The other three predictions were for Clemson and Florida, and the Clemson prediction happened eight months ago. The latest Florida forecast came in February, but that ship appears to have sailed like Mike Norvell, and the coaching staff has outdone the Gators. I’m not sure when Skinner will announce his commitment or if he will eventually sign with the Noles, but the way the coaching staff (and the FSU pledges) made that ground up is impressive. Skinner’s skills would bring a different dynamic to the offensive when combined with another current wide receiver commit in Devaughn Mortimer. It would be similar to the Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Shaw combination in the early 2010s, although Skinner could play a tight ending. IF Skinner committed now, that would push the Noles from No. 10 to No. 5 in the nation. Want to talk about informing teams about what’s happening in Tallahassee? That would do it. However, it all comes back to improving the product on the field in 2021. If they can do that, this 2022 recruiting course could be special.

