Class 3A Regional Tennis Results & Qualifications





Results of the 2021 Regional Class 3A Girls Tennis, including information on who qualified for the State Championships. Region 1 Position Place School Name 1 Singles 1st Colorado Academy Anna Jordaan 1 Singles 2nd St Mary’s Academy Blair Francis 1 Singles alt Lutheran Lillie Hendriks 2 singles 1st Colorado Academy Katherine Pulido 2 singles 2nd Lutheran Palin Henning 2 singles alt St Mary’s Academy She Francis 3 singles 1st Colorado Academy Lila Paton 3 singles 2nd St Mary’s Academy Sara Stander 3 singles alt Lutheran Haley Looney 1 doubles 1st Colorado Academy Sarah Preston & Bella Vogl 1 doubles 2nd St Mary’s Academy Rishika Kartik & Devon Mills 1 doubles alt Lutheran Madelyn Reel & Kate Brouillette 2 doubles 1st Colorado Academy Paige Gillespie & Bridget Jeffries 2 doubles 2nd Lutheran Brooke Greetings & Megan Steehle 2 doubles alt St Mary’s Academy Izzy Parsons & Paree Sharma 3 double 1st Colorado Academy Yenni Cohen & Maude Tetzeli 3 doubles 2nd St Mary’s Academy Sophia Maestas and Sydney Tatari 3 doubles alt Lutheran Ella Becker & Anna Kelly 4 doubles 1st Colorado Academy Avery Farmer & Amanda Wilson 4 doubles 2nd St Mary’s Academy Arianna Holdlewsky & Hailey Hussmann 4 doubles alt Lutheran Delaney Caustrita & Kendall Savage Region 2 Position Place School Name 1 Singles 1st holy family Lindsey Bartoletta 1 Singles 2nd Northfield Nicole Kocho 1 Singles alt Prospect Ridge Academy Ahn-Thur Lec 2 singles 1st holy family Emily Lindhoefer 2 singles 2nd sky view Marsus Merino 2 singles alt Northfield Caroline Merer 3 singles 1st holy family Laura Baker 3 singles 2nd Prospect Ridge Academy Parker Rodriguez 3 singles alt sky view Karissa King 1 doubles 1st holy family Megan Smolky & Kelly Whitehill 1 doubles 2nd Northfield Sydney Linden & Emma Linden 1 doubles alt Prospect Ridge Academy Hope Smith & Rylie Jacobs 2 doubles 1st holy family Sadie Bren & Sarah Stonehocker 2 doubles 2nd sky view Carolina Munoz & Mariana Orozco 2 doubles alt Prospect Ridge Academy Sydnie Jacobs & Emma Anderson 3 double 1st holy family Audrey Brower & Clara Meisner 3 doubles 2nd Northfield Isabella Carabetta & Erin Daidone 3 doubles alt Prospect Ridge Academy Kegan Reeves & Lauren Sherrets 4 doubles 1st holy family Ava Silverstein & Avery Alderman 4 doubles 2nd Northfield Arianna Lee & Isabella Chaparro Will 4 doubles alt Prospect Ridge Academy Isabella Pados & Katie Arend









