Class 3A Regional Tennis Results & Qualifications

Results of the 2021 Regional Class 3A Girls Tennis, including information on who qualified for the State Championships.

Region 1
PositionPlaceSchoolName
1 Singles1stColorado AcademyAnna Jordaan
1 Singles2ndSt Mary’s AcademyBlair Francis
1 SinglesaltLutheranLillie Hendriks
2 singles1stColorado AcademyKatherine Pulido
2 singles2ndLutheranPalin Henning
2 singlesaltSt Mary’s AcademyShe Francis
3 singles1stColorado AcademyLila Paton
3 singles2ndSt Mary’s AcademySara Stander
3 singlesaltLutheranHaley Looney
1 doubles1stColorado AcademySarah Preston & Bella Vogl
1 doubles2ndSt Mary’s AcademyRishika Kartik & Devon Mills
1 doublesaltLutheranMadelyn Reel & Kate Brouillette
2 doubles1stColorado AcademyPaige Gillespie & Bridget Jeffries
2 doubles2ndLutheranBrooke Greetings & Megan Steehle
2 doublesaltSt Mary’s AcademyIzzy Parsons & Paree Sharma
3 double1stColorado AcademyYenni Cohen & Maude Tetzeli
3 doubles2ndSt Mary’s AcademySophia Maestas and Sydney Tatari
3 doublesaltLutheranElla Becker & Anna Kelly
4 doubles1stColorado AcademyAvery Farmer & Amanda Wilson
4 doubles2ndSt Mary’s AcademyArianna Holdlewsky & Hailey Hussmann
4 doublesaltLutheranDelaney Caustrita & Kendall Savage
Region 2
PositionPlaceSchoolName
1 Singles1stholy familyLindsey Bartoletta
1 Singles2ndNorthfieldNicole Kocho
1 SinglesaltProspect Ridge AcademyAhn-Thur Lec
2 singles1stholy familyEmily Lindhoefer
2 singles2ndsky viewMarsus Merino
2 singlesaltNorthfieldCaroline Merer
3 singles1stholy familyLaura Baker
3 singles2ndProspect Ridge AcademyParker Rodriguez
3 singlesaltsky viewKarissa King
1 doubles1stholy familyMegan Smolky & Kelly Whitehill
1 doubles2ndNorthfieldSydney Linden & Emma Linden
1 doublesaltProspect Ridge AcademyHope Smith & Rylie Jacobs
2 doubles1stholy familySadie Bren & Sarah Stonehocker
2 doubles2ndsky viewCarolina Munoz & Mariana Orozco
2 doublesaltProspect Ridge AcademySydnie Jacobs & Emma Anderson
3 double1stholy familyAudrey Brower & Clara Meisner
3 doubles2ndNorthfieldIsabella Carabetta & Erin Daidone
3 doublesaltProspect Ridge AcademyKegan Reeves & Lauren Sherrets
4 doubles1stholy familyAva Silverstein & Avery Alderman
4 doubles2ndNorthfieldArianna Lee & Isabella Chaparro Will
4 doublesaltProspect Ridge AcademyIsabella Pados & Katie Arend


