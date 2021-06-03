UNC’s Matson Repeats as Winner of the Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey





By UNC ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS CHAPEL HILL, NC – For the second year in a row, UNC’s Erin Matson is the winner of the Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey. Matson, a junior striker from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, is the fifth Tar Heel to be honored with the Honda Award for the seventh time as the nation’s best hockey player. The recognition comes after a season in which UNC finished 19-1 to win its third straight NCAA title and eighth in program history. Matson is the second UNC player to win the Honda Award twice, and she gives the Tar Heels a three-year string of receivers. Past Carolina winners, with years matching the season they were honored for, include Leslie Lyness (1989), Cindy Werley (1996 and 1997), Rachel Dawson (2007), Ashley Hoffman (2018), and Matson (2019). In addition to athletic success, the award is based on leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service

The honor was announced Wednesday by Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA), which annually presents the Honda Sport Award in 12 NCAA-approved sports. I am very honored and humbled to receive the Honda Sport Award for field hockey again this year, said Matson. It means the world to me to be selected, especially after a year in which everyone had to overcome so many unique challenges. I couldn’t be more grateful for my coaches and UNC hockey sisters. We play for Carolina, our wonderful university, our incredible athletics program and coaching staff, the sport of hockey and each other. We grew up together, laughed together and were able to win another UNC National Championship. Because the Honda Award is more than an athletic award, it also makes me so proud to be able to represent Carolina and my family by winning again. Matson was chosen by a vote of administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Other finalists were Sophie Hamilton (UConn), Megan Schneider (Louisville) and Corrine Zanolli (Stanford). During the extended 2020-21 season, Matson led UNC to the 23rd Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in program history and a third consecutive NCAA Championship. In the process, she was named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player for the second year in a row and ACC Offensive Player of the Year for the third time. She led the nation in goals per game (1.45) and was second in points per game (3.35). The Tar Heels are 65-1 through Matson’s first three years at Chapel Hill, with national and conference crowns every year. I congratulate Erin on earning this award again and I want to be clear that she has in no way rested on her laurels over the past year, said head coach Karen Shelton, who remains the only hockey player to ever win the Honda. Award three times. She remains one of the hardest workers on our team and she always works to get better. She is very talented, but she also has such a competitive fire and a drive to improve. And she’s a great teammate, she scores a lot, but she’s also our best passer-by, helping those around her get better, and she’s one of our most trusted voices in the locker room. Erin is now the second player in the history of our programs to win this award twice, and she was so proud of her and excited to be a Tar Heel. The winner of the sports award will be a finalist for the Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup, which airs on CBS Sports Network on June 28 at 9 p.m. Since the partnership began in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to award winners and nominees’ universities to support women’s athletic programs.







