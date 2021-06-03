Why this Australian teacher believes every child should exercise

Stacey Hockin is a health and human development teacher and sports coordinator at Catholic College Wodonga, Victoria, and winner of the $20,000 cash prize in the Rebel’s Sport is Calling competition. This is why she believes in the power of sport.

“I really enjoyed sports growing up. I wasn’t necessarily great at it, but I enjoyed what it gave me: being outdoors, having a sense of pride, working with other people.

My PE teacher at school, Bek Frantz, inspired me to become a PE teacher too. She was positive, fun and confident in her students, which gave us confidence in ourselves. Our school had a pretty low socioeconomic status, so getting someone to believe in us was incredibly powerful.

I knew I wouldn’t be a top athlete, but with that encouragement, I loved being active, pushing my body and eating healthy. I still do.

Now, as a school sports coordinator, I lead our health and wellness program. My vision is to have a health-oriented school culture.

We have approximately 1,200 students, with an increasingly diverse population, and we are very focused on social justice and making a positive impact in the community. I see sport as part of that mission.

Stacey encourages her own children to keep moving too. (delivered)

For me it’s important to get all our kids more active, not just the sporty ones. I want them to know that they don’t have to be good at sports to enjoy it. The program offers them more ways to be active outside of competitive sports.

For example, we see girls who benefit more from a light, fun activity of basic yoga. It’s not too intimidating and helps them realize, ‘Hey, this makes me feel good. I can do this.’

We have a record number of kids signing up and trying sports like badminton and table tennis and trying out new activities.

We also organize lectures from athletes and health experts to teach the children why it is important to be active.

I believe that sport is more important for young people than ever. Mental health and anxiety issues are very real. There is an entire population of children who struggle with stress and overstimulation from being constantly on their screens and social media. I’ve seen research showing that some kids spend less time outside than inmates!

Sport increases self-confidence at a crucial stage in young life. For teenage girls, sports is a place where they don’t have to worry about their hair and looks, they just step in and do it.

It also allows them to explore their strengths outside of the classroom. You will see someone struggling with an academic subject, but on a football or netball field they can really shine and show excellence. They come out of their shells and reveal hidden depths.

Stacey values ​​an active life. (delivered)

Part of my role is to encourage preventative health behaviors: being physically active, watching your sleep quality, and eating right. And I’m also setting up a wellness program for the staff. We go swimming, hiking and doing something positive for our bodies, knowing that we help our students best when we are our healthiest selves.

With the prize money from the competition, we will add more active play equipment and upgrade a barn as an activity room with all kinds of equipment, it will be a bit like a circuit training room. Something for all age groups so staff can use it too.

As a teacher I hope I can plant a seed that makes young people stronger. Even if we only help a few, it is more than worth it.

