Michigan Official Visitors List for June 4

Now that the NCAA recruiting dead period is finally a thing of the past, prospects in the 2022 class can once again make official visits. The Michigan Wolverines play host to tons of junior recruits this month, and it all kicks off this weekend with four defensive prospects making their official visits to Ann Arbor.

Here’s a brief overview of these prospects’ hirings and the state of play en route to their official visits.

Years Kanak, three-star ATH (No. 489 overall)



Kanak’s recruiting is absolutely blown and he won’t be a three-star composite for long. In the month of May alone, he received offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Florida, among others. One reason for this is probably due to his incredibly fast 10.37 100m sprint that he posted on Twitter. And at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, that’s a really impressive time.

Jay Harbaugh is the one who offered him last month, and Kanak told Maize n Brew after getting the offer that the Wolverines like him on the defensive side of the ball. George Helow is listed as the secondary recruiter, so it’s likely they consider him a linebacker.

The only crystal ball right now is at Clemson, a school he unofficially attended last Tuesday and got an offer from. He also plans to officially visit Alabama on June 19.

This recruiting is about as open as they come for a three star with offers from all over the country. Michigan did a really solid job of getting him an official visit shortly after the offer. I’m very curious where this one is going.

Kevonte Henry, three-star LB/DE (no. 786 overall)



Henry is one of the most recent offers to Michigan’s defensive coaching staff, led here by Courtney Morgan and defensive analyst Ryan Osborn. They offered him as early as April and soon got him committed to an official visit.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Henry is likely seen as an edge prospect in Mike Macdonalds’ defense.

Hailing from Lawndale, California, Henry also has offers from West Coast schools like USC, UCLA, Utah, the state of Arizona, and more. It could be a tough call from that part of the country, but Michigan will stand a good chance as this is the only official visit he’s made so far.

Pollard has been a top target for the Wolverines since the defensive coaching changes took place. It was offered in January and they haven’t looked back since.

As a junior in 2020, the Jacksonville native collected 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Like Henry, Michigan considers Pollard an edge rusher. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds, so he seems to be a pretty good candidate for that Michigan position.

Pollard has other offerings from Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF and more. He has not organized any other official visits so far. Both crystal balls are in for Michigan, so things continue to look good in this recruiting.

Hayden Schwartz, three-star DL (no. 545 overall)



Schwartz, another resident of Jacksonville, has also been a prime target for Michigan since he offered him in January. Helow is his main recruiter due to his ties to the area, but Shaun Nua has also been with him from the start. Helow also had a pre-existing relationship with Schwartz when he coached in Maryland.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has other scholarships from Penn State, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Northwestern, Indiana, Nebraska, Virginia, Stanford, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and more. Given the schools that offered him, and his self-reported 4.13 GPA, according to this Twitter, Schwartz is clearly academically oriented.

The only crystal ball for Schwartz is in Michigan’s favor, and Michigan is the only official visit he has organized to date, so things are looking good in this recruiting too.