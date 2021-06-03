Ponting’s Tech Tips Fuel Carey’s Burning Ambition

When he returns to top-level training next week, Alex Carey will be driven by the technical advice he has received from Australia Test the great Ricky Ponting and a burning ambition for the summer ahead.

Carey will join his South Australian teammates on 2km time trials in Adelaide’s parks as an introduction to their pre-season regime before flying to Brisbane later this month to work at the Bupa National Cricket Center ahead of the team tour for gentlemen with limited overs to the West Indies.

After six months tossed between bio-security bubbles – from Australia’s UK tour last September, straight to the Indian Premier League in the UAE, to an international home campaign against India, to the KFC BBL and then the final stage of the domestic summer – he has enjoyed the past few weeks at home with his family in Adelaide.

But he is now eager to “get back to work” and a chance to revisit Ponting’s batting tips during their brief stint as coach and student with the Delhi Capitals during last year’s IPL campaign.

The 29-year-old’s other motivation to don the goalkeeper gloves and fasten the pads is to help SA come back from a victory-less summer of 2020-21, in the strong belief that his first priority will beget the second. .

Ponting recently revealed that he was working closely with Carey to make changes to his hitting technique during last year’s IPL where the southpaw played just three games for Delhi that eventually made it to the 2020 tournament final.

“I think he’s playing better than ever…in all three formats of the game,” Ponting told cricket.com.au, noting that Carey “looked brilliant” in his two innings as Australia A captain in the tour match against India that preceded the previous one. Vodafone Test series of the summer.

“There is no doubt about his perseverance, there is no doubt about his personality or character.

“The next step for him is to become an ultra-consistent run scorer in Shield cricket, and that will ensure he is ready to score consistent runs at test level too, if given the chance.”

Statistics support Ponting’s assessment, with Carey finishing the Marsh Sheffield Shield season averaging nearly 60 (299 runs on 59.80 of his three appearances for SA).

He was also one of only four Australian players (alongside Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch) to average 30-plus in ODIs over the past year, and was Adelaide Strikers second highest points scorer in BBL|10 behind Jake Weatherald .

But the changes Ponting recommends — getting his hands “higher” the moment the bowler is released to gain better access to leg-side scoring options — haven’t become instinctive yet, so Carey will be returning to the nets with the nets in the coming weeks. ex-Test the skipper’s words still echoed.

Classy Carey beats first century BBL|10

“It’s hard when you only have a few weeks together to try and make those changes in your game, and then you go straight back into the league,” Carey told cricket.com.au this week.

“When ‘Punter’ (Ponting) and I worked together in Dubai, there was a focus on improving my leg strength in hitting and we found a way to try that.

“But when you’re in the middle of a match and the adrenaline is rushing, you don’t really think about the work you’ve done in the nets.

“Your instincts take over and you can go back to your old habits, so it will be something I will work on when I can get into the nets and have time to focus more on the technical side.

“It’s just going to be something that evolves, and I’ll keep working on it for years to come.”

Carey is most comfortable analyzing areas of self-improvement and understanding processes.

However, he hesitates when the conversation about his ambitions to become an all-format player for Australia turns out to be and visibly eschews any suggestion that he would prefer to take on the test-watching role of current skipper Tim Paine, despite the recent strong support of selection chairman Trevor Hohns.

When Carey was named alongside Paine in the 19-man Australian roster for this year’s planned test tour to South Africa (which was later postponed due to COVID-19 safety concerns), Hohns noted that Carey had been selected for the rival backup option that Matthew Wade showed “our thinking is pretty clear there without actually stamping it”.

“It probably showed I was doing something right in terms of my game, and that dream of mine to play test cricket could still come true,” Carey said of his roster for the tour that never happened.

“But there’s still a lot of work for me to do between now and when that could possibly happen, if it ever does.

“And Tim (Paine) is definitely doing a great job with the test team coming in a huge summer.”

Carey also knows from brutal experience – he was taken off the contract lists of football (with Greater Western Sydney Giants) and cricket (SA Redbacks) in the past decade and ousted just two years ago as joint vice-captain of the Australian limited-overs team. team – there are no certainties in professional sports.

He also lost his place in the Australian T20 lineup to Wade in the UK last year, having retained 30 of the 32 matches played since making his international debut in the 20-over format against New Zealand at the SCG in February. 2018.

It is for that reason that he is also hesitant to assume that he will be on the charter flight to the Caribbean later this month for the T20I and three ODI’s five-game campaign against the West Indies starting on July 10, with fellow gloves Wade and Josh Philippe also in the preliminary 23-man roster.

On the contrary, he has an educated view of his place in the pecking order of aspiring goalkeeper batters in Australia (which also features Josh Inglis of Western Australia and Jimmy Peirson of Queensland) and understands that hard work and performance for SA results which he can influence more easily.

However, he has been reassured by the ability he has shown in recent years to switch between formats at short notice without an apparent dip in his batting output or skill retention.

Since the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he announced himself on the international stage and earned selection into the team of the tournament, Carey is Australia’s fourth highest points scorer in the 50-over format behind Finch, Smith and David Warner.

During that time, he was also the Strikers’ second most prolific hitter in the BBL (after Weatherald) and is the only SA player to score more than 50 averages in Australia’s first-class games since the start of the 2018-19. . four hundred and three half centuries from 20 turns.

“When you move from one format to another, as has been the case for the past few years, you have to trust that you have the right tools to perform in whatever situation you find yourself in,” Carey said.

“I think I’ve done that pretty well, going from T20 cricket back to Shield cricket and then one day cricket and doing pretty well with the bat, and I think the consistency of my first-class figures over the last three years has likely to show.

Alex Carey: In case you don’t know me

“Then if you throw in some decent Big Bashes and also a one day cricket for Australia, I think I’m probably a bit more consistent with performance over that time, which you expect when you mature a bit and get technique somewhere where you want it.

“I feel like I’m on the right track, although I haven’t nailed my game yet with where I want it to be.

“So I can’t look much further ahead than prepare for this West Indian tour and hopefully make the roster to go there.

“When I do that, it’s an opportunity to try and get back into the T20 team and I’m looking forward to taking it with both hands if the opportunity lasts a long time.

“If not, I’ll train hard while I’m gone and hopefully get a chance in the one-day team and hold my spot there.

“As for other ambitions for the summer, hopefully it will be consistent form and minor improvements to develop and continue to develop my leadership around the SACA to help us win cricket matches.

“If anything, it’s probably my biggest goal: to win more games with SA this summer, hopefully using my performance.

“I’m excited to have Brendan Doggett (from Queensland) and the other recruits added to our roster and to catch up with them and the guys if we get stuck in preseason starting next Monday.

“There’s a lot to look forward to in all formats and for all the teams I hope to be a part of next summer, but no more than SACA to see what we can do.”