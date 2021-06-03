Michigan Football freshman class arrives on campus





Inside with the new. Michigan Wolverines Football has welcomed its 2021 recruiting class to campus, with the group arriving this week for their freshman campaigns. The program made an announcement via a video on its social media accounts, while several players have also posted about their arrival in Ann Arbor. PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI + PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ2xhc3Mgb2YgMjAyMSBoYXMgYXJyaXZlZCBvbiBjYW1wdXMh PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI + I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0wzSkppNHc4VVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MM0pKaTR3OFVQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAwMTY1MjQyNjg5MTYzMjY2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU + CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY + CjwvZGl2PgoK head coach Jim Harbaugh and co. enter the nation’s No. 12 class and the second best in the Big Ten, according to Rivals.com, including 13 four-star gems and eight three-star prospects. Twenty-two players live in the draw. RELATED: ITB Extra: Insider Comments on Five-Star DT Target Walter Nolen RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: USC Portal DT Jay Toia Visits UM This Week Michigan Wolverines football is headquartered in Schembechler Hall. (AP images)



Ten from the 2021 class arrived as early entrants in January and had to undergo winter conditioning and 15 spring practices, including the team’s spring competition in April. Those 10 are Detroit Cass Tech Offensive Lineman Raheem Anderson, East Lansing (Mich.) High Wide Receiver Andre Anthony, Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall Offensive Lineman Tristan Bounds, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Offensive Lineman Greg Crippen, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon, Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap, West Bloomfield (Mich.) high running back Donovan Edwards, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson Offensive Lineman Giovanni El-Hadic and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy, the No. 4 pro-style quarterback recruit in the country, headlines the group, Harbaugh says he is currently No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart after spring practices, behind the red shirt freshman Cade McNamara. Edwards, the No. 3 running recruit nationally, also attracted attention in the spring and is expected to play a significant role as a freshman. Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com for free for 60 days! This week marked the first time the 12 other members of the trek were on campus as student athletes. In addition, it was actually the first time some of them had ever been to Ann Arbor, with the NCAA, in an unprecedented way, with recruiting visits halted last March and allowed only yesterday (June 1, 2021). Those 12 are Oak Park (Mich.) High Defense Gear Rayshaun Benny, Suffield (Conn.) Academy Defensive Lineman Kechaun Bennett, Rochester Hills (Mich.) Orchard Lake St. Mary’s punt/kicker Tommy Doman, Freehold (NJ) Mater Dei defensive lineman Dominick Judge, Mansfield (Mass.) High Defensive Lineman TJ Guy, Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwuna, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Yes, Den McBurrows, Bolingbrook (Ill.) high linebacker Tyler McLaurin, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont defensive back Rod Moore and Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep defensive lineman George Rooks. Michigan Football Freshmen Respond to Arrival on Social Media PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI + PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBIb21lICEhISBUaW1lIHRvIGdldCB0byB3b3JrIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nenZsMm1xM1lGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v Z3p2bDJtcTNZRjwvYT48L3A ​​+ Jm1kYXNoOyAxIChATWNidXJyb3dzX0phZGVu KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01jYnVycm93c19KYWRl bi9zdGF0dXMvMTM5OTg0MjQ5OTY3ODQ1Nzg1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEsIDIwMjE8L2E + PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI + + PC9zY3JpcHQ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K CG == PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI + PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdHMgb25seSBVUCBmcm9tIGhlcmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWNoYXVuMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2Vj aGF1bjE8L2E + ICwgc28gcHJvdWQgb2YgeW91Li4gV2UgaGF2ZSBvdXIgbW9t ZW50cyBnb2luIGJhY2sgYW5kIGZvcnRoIGN1cyBpIG9ubHkgd2FudCBncmVh dG5lc3MgZnJvbSB5b3UsIGFuZCB5b3UgYWx3YXlzIGFzc3VyaW5nIG1lIHRo YXRzIGFsbCB5b3UgZm9jdXNlZCBvbi4uIFRpbWUgdG8gdGFrZSB3aGF0cyB5 b3Vycy4uIEIuTS5BIHNoaXQgR08gQkxVRSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vMnhLNzdoNmg4YyI cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJ4Szc3aDZoOGM8L2E + + + PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnTWFuQWNhZGVteSAoQEJpZ01hbkFjYWRlbXkxKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ01hbkFjYWRlbXkxL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDAwMDU4OTU0ODIzMTEwNjU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV 0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK — Talk in about this article the fortress Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel Listen subscribe to our podcast on iTunes Read more about our print and digital publication, the glutton Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

