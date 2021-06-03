Tennis Press Gang: Withdrawal from Osaka puts media mandate in the spotlight

By Ian Ransom and Julien Pretot

MELBOURNE / PARIS (Reuters) – The waves of fear described by Naomi Osaka before attending a post-match press conference may be familiar to French Open finalist Sofia Kenin, whose heartbreaking exit from the Australian Open was exposed to cameras in February.

American Kenin, a year younger than Osaka, seemingly had the world at her feet when she arrived in Melbourne to defend her title just months after reaching her second Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

Behind the scenes, however, the WTA Player of the Year 2020 was on shaky ground.

Weeks after breaking up with her management, Kenin spent two weeks in a hotel room as players complied with Australia’s strict COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the run-up to the Grand Slam.

Once back on the pitch, the cracks appeared as she cried at the Yarra Classic tournament after a 6-2 6-2 loss to Garbine Muguruza, a rematch from their Australian Open final the year before.

She kicked off her Australian Open defense with a rocky first round victory over local wildcard Maddison Inglis, crying before, during and after the match.

She eventually crumbled in the next match against Kaia Kanepi as the nerves got to her in a big way.

If anyone earned a pass from the mandatory post-game press conference, the anguished Kenin would surely have had a case.

But about an hour after the loss, she stoically entered Melbourne Parks, a windowless media conference room to answer questions from reporters on the ground and others who had logged in via video conference from around the world.

I feel like everyone was always asking me, would you like that? Can you see yourself going (to Melbourne) and winning again?’ she said.

Of course I said yes. With the way I play, no.

She then burst into tears.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

Osaka’s press boycott, followed by its withdrawal from the French Open on Monday, has brought the media scrutiny and has led to criticism of the Grand Slams threatening fines of up to $20,000 if players skip mandatory press conferences.

Players can opt out without fear of sanctions if injured or physically unable to show up, but there is no provision for mental strain, a gray area darkened with the emotional toll of a disappointing loss.

Players gathered in Osaka with messages of support after she revealed her mental health battles on Monday, but none went so far as to publicly support her press boycott or denounce the Grand Slams for being in favor of the rules.

It is certainly not easy. I mean, this is what you signed up for. This is sports. There are expectations from outside, sponsors and everyone, Kenin said Monday.

You just have to manage it somehow. You need to have a good team around you to support you. You know they are with you. Everything you say is against them, and that’s it. They will always support you and be behind you.

Some players, perhaps surprisingly given the torment of reporters after a poor performance, have championed the process as part of the job and credited the media for raising the profile of the game.

The Grand Slams protect themselves and their own business. Of course they’re going to play by the rules and they’re going to make sure you play by the rules, said Novak Djokovic, world number one.

While this benefits the tennis-watching public more than the protagonists on the court, some players admit that they enjoy the verbal meetings with the media.

Roger Federer has said his coaches watch his press conferences to gain insight into his mindset.

Others, such as Australian firefighter Nick Kyrgios, can’t stand it and dismiss questions with disdain.

Venus Williams, a veteran of more than two decades of post-match media, is tickled by her record 49 titles, including seven Grand Slam crowns.

For me personally, the way I deal with it was that I know that anyone who asks me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will, said the 40-year-old after her first round exit from Roland Garros. .

So whatever you say or write, you will never light a candle for me.

After winning her second-round match against Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday, Venus’ sister and former world number one Serena Williams told reporters she believed press conferences certainly play a role.

They are sometimes very difficult to do. I’ve come into contact with journalists, said Williams, one of those who gave Osaka her full support this week.

Venus said it best, she added with a smile.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne and Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Toby Davis)