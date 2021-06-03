The Stubby Club’s Guide to Creating the Ultimate Man Cave





Online retailer offers a guide to creating the ultimate man cave, complete with sporting goods, as sports enthusiasts everywhere jump on the trend MELBOURNE, Australia – June 3, 2021 – (Newswire.com) Any sports fan will understand the dream of a man cave dedicated to watching their favorite team. Perhaps in response to the lockdowns of the past year, the man cave trend is on the rise. According to The Stubby Club, sales of NRL merchandise and other branded sports products have soared lately as more people create their own cozy hideaway. The online retailer has put together a guide to creating the ultimate man cave. According to The Stubby Club, no man cave is complete without a gaming table. From beer pong tables to pool and ping pong tables, modern man caves aren’t just for beer and footy with the boys. They can even serve as a getaway for anyone in the family who needs to relax. One of the main features of the man cave is the screen. Whether it’s a freestanding TV or a full movie projector wall will depend on the space available, but sports fans know the importance of cheering their team on with a superior image. A quality sound system is another important aspect. Sitting comfortably is non-negotiable, and it is helpful to opt for leather or other wipeable fabrics in the event of spilled drinks. Dimmable lighting is an integral part of the ultimate men’s cave to create a cosy, inviting atmosphere. The Stubby Club recommends adding a few personal touches to enhance the environment. Traditionally, man caves have been filled with footy merchandise, and The Stupid Club has a wide range NRL girl, including hard-to-find Rabbitohs merchandise, team stubby holders, dartboards and wall-mounted bottle openers to create the mood you want. They also have an extensive range of merchandise from other sporting codes, including AFL, NFL, A-League, EPL and Cricket Australia. Other coveted features of the man cave include a video game console or arcade games, such as a pinball machine, if space permits. Having a fully stocked bar, complete with beer fridge and spirits wall, as well as some extra sit-down bar stools are also essential for the ultimate man cave. If the allure of a man cave is too tempting to ignore, The Stubby Club has all the essentials it takes to set up. From NRL merchandise to beer pong tables, it’s all available in their online store. Press release Service

