Sports
Delaware State to publish fall 2021 football schedule
Courtesy: MEAC
DOVER, Del., June 2, 2021 — Delaware State is scheduled to play a record number of home games during the 2021 football season, including six of the first eight games.
The Hornets will play seven games at Alumni Stadium this fall, including three of their five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) games. The number of home games this season will match the current school record from the 2019 campaign.
In addition to the three MEAC games, the 2021 Delaware State home schedule includes the renewal of an old rivalry and a first FCS opponent.
Delaware State will kick off its 11-game schedule at home on Sept. 4 against longtime rival Bowie State (Md.) for Hall of Fame/Champions Weekend. The Hornets and Bulldogs will meet for the first time since 1984 and the fifth time overall. Bowie State won the first meeting 26-18 in 1933. Delaware State won the last three games, 13-0 in 1934, 18-9 in 1936 and 70-8 in 1984 to maintain a 3-1 lead .
Delaware State on the way forward
The Hornets are also home the following Saturday (Sept. 11) to face FCS Patriot League first opponent Georgetown. The Hoyas were 5-6 overall and 1-5 in the Patriot League in their final league season in 2019.
Delaware State hits the road for the first time with a visit to East Tennessee State, also a new opponent, on September 18. The Buccaneers, members of the FCS Southern Conference, postponed their 2020 season to spring 2021 and set a 4-2 overall record, including a 2-1 point in the conference. ETSU was 3-9 and 1-7 in 2019.
The Hornets return home on September 25 to face Merrimack College in the second meeting between the teams. The Warriors won the first game 30-21, also at Alumni Stadium, in 2019. Delaware State led three times in the game before Merrimack scored the last 16 points to take the win.
back on the road
Delaware State returns to the road the following Saturday (Oct. 2) to take on another first-time opponent, Wagner College of the FCS Northeast Conference. The Seahawks played two of their four scheduled games in the spring (0-2) and booked a 1-11 during the 2019 season.
The Hornets will play their next three games at home in 2021, starting with a game on October 9 against Virginia University of Lynchburg. This will be the second meeting between the teams. Delaware State won the first meeting 41-7 at Alumni Stadium in 2018. Virginia Lynchburg did not compete in 2020 or this spring and was 0-9 in 2019.
After an open week, Delaware State will begin MEAC play at home on October 23 against South Carolina State in the annual homecoming game. The Bulldogs have won their last four encounters, including two this spring, and hold a 32-17 lead in the all-time series.
last piece
The Hornets close the three-game home stand with a meeting against Howard on October 30. Delaware State won two games against the Bison in the spring, winning 17-10 and 37-28 at home in Washington, D.C.
Delaware State will play two of its final three games before 2021 en route, starting with a trip to Baltimore to face Morgan State on Nov. 6. The Hornets have lost two consecutive games and six of their last seven games against the Bears. This will be the third consecutive meeting between the teams at MSU’s Hughes Stadium.
The Hornets conclude their 2021 home schedule with a November 13 game against Norfolk State. The Spartans have won their last three encounters, although the Hornets have a 16-9 lead in the series. Delaware State fell to NSU 33-14 the last time the teams met in 2019 at Alumni Stadium.
DSU will conclude the 2021 regular season on November 20 at North Carolina Central. The Eagles have won 10 of their last 12 encounters to gain a 19-7 lead. NCCU triumphed in its final meeting 30-23 on a kickoff return touchdown with 38 seconds left in Durham, NC, in 2019.
TrainerRod Milstead speaks
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play so many games at home next season,” said Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead. “I’ve heard from so many of our fans who are looking forward to attending the games in person again this fall, having been unable to come out during the pandemic. While many have watched our spring games on television or online, nothing beats being in the stadium and soaking up all the excitement college football game day has to offer.”
Milstead added: “Good teams take care of the house first and we will have plenty of opportunities to defend the home field this season.”
Delaware State has a wide selection of ticket options for the upcoming football season. For more information, contact the Delaware State ticket office at (302) 857-7497 or log on to dsuhornets.universitytickets.com.
Fall 2021 Delaware State Football Schedule State
September 4 BOWIE STATE
September 11 GEORGETOWN
September 18 @ East Tennessee State
Sep 25. MERRIMACK
October 2 @ Wagner
October 9 VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY OF LYNCCHBURG
October 23 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE* (HC)
October 30 HOWARD*
Nov 6 @ Morgan State*
Nov 13 NORFOLK STATE*
November 20 @ North Carolina Central*
*-MEAC game
