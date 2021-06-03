Sacred Heart, St. Xavier stars move forward





Sacred Heart Academy senior Carrie Beckman and St. Xavier sophomore Eli Stephenson are both two steps closer to titles with a pair of wins Wednesday in the KHSAA State Tennis Championships at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky. 1 seed and two-time state champion Beckman defeated McCracken County senior Shelby Puryear 6-0, 6-1 in the third round and Cooper senior Ellie Zureick 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 in the quarter-finals . Beckman, who has signed with Notre Dame, will face Christian Academy eighth-grader Hadley Appling in Thursday’s semifinals at 9 a.m. Appling defeated Lexington Catholic sophomore Jaycie Mair 7-5, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Thursday’s other semifinal will match Sacred Heart senior Ellie Eades against Covington Latin sophomore Sara Watanabe. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. Related Coverage:Sacred Heart’s Beckman is chasing third state title Stephenson went through his two games on Wednesday, beating Ashland Blazer freshman Alden Johnson 6-1, 6-2 in the third round and Ballard junior Josh Meza 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Stephenson will face Tates Creek senior Zach White in Thursday’s semifinals at 9am. Thursday’s other semifinal will match North Oldham junior Eli Wood against Greenwood junior Jacks Lancaster. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. The top seeded doubles pair of Sacred Heart freshman Ellie Hammond and sophomore Gracie Koch and St. X junior Ty Bush and senior Patrick Johnson also won a pair of matches on Wednesday and advanced to Thursday’s semifinals. Here’s the schedule for Thursday’s last day of action (seeds in brackets): Girls singles Semifinals at 9 a.m. Sacred Heart senior Carrie Beckman (1) vs. Christian Academy eighth-grader Hadley Appling (5); Covington Latin sophomore Sara Watanabe (3) vs. Sacred Heart senior Ellie Eades (2) Final at 2 p.m. Semifinal winners Boys singles Semifinals at 9 a.m. St. Xavier Sophomore Eli Stephenson (1) vs. Tates Creek senior Zach White (5); Greenwood Junior Jacks Lancaster (3) vs. North Oldham junior Eli Wood (2) Final at 2 p.m. Semifinal winners Girls double Semi-finals at 9:00 am – Sacred Heart Freshman Ellie Hammond/Sophomore Gracie Koch (1) vs. North Oldham senior Emma Beavin/senior Katie Beavin (3); Oldham County Freshman Haley Klein/Freshman Laurel Worse (4) vs. North Oldham Sophomore Reagan Mangan/Freshman Willow Renton (2) Final at 12 noon Semifinal winners Boys doubles Semi-finals at 9:00 am – St. Xavier junior Ty Bush/senior Patrick Johnson (1) vs. Henry Clay eighth-grader Niko Klyachkin/junior Arthur Sultanov (5); St. Xavier Freshman William Lewis/Sophomore Tommy Scanlan (4) vs. South Oldham Junior Jordan Cordrey/Senior Matthew Thomas (2) Final at 12 noon Semifinal winners Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.

