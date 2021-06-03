NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz is the first Western Conference team to advance

The Utah Jazz advance to the second round.

Going into the postseason, it was pretty much assumed that the Jazz’s No. 1 overall in the NBA Playoffs would make it to at least the conference semifinals. However, after losing Game 1 of their best-of-seven series to the Memphis Grizzlies, a bit of doubt crept in.

That is until Utah won four games in a row, the last of which, played Wednesday night at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena, was a lesson in dominance. The Jazz covered the Grizzlies from start to finish in Game 5, winning 126-110.

As a result, Utah became the first Western Conference team to advance into this year’s playoffs and now awaits the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers series winner.

The series against Memphis turned in the Jazz’s favor when Donovan Mitchell returned to court and what a return it was. Mitchell was an impact player at the time he entered the series, averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 assists and three rebounds per game, shooting 46% from the field, 41% from behind the arc and 94% from the free-throw line.

Among active NBA players, Mitchell (27.4) now has the fourth-highest ppg average in the playoffs, per StatMuse, behind only Kevin Durant (29.2), LeBron James (28.7) and Anthony Davis (28.1).

Highest PPG in the playoffs by an active player (min 25 games): 29.2 Kevin Durant

28.7 LeBron James

28.1 Anthony Davis

27.4 Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/4a7jwilu2f statMuse (@statmuse) June 1, 2021

In Game 5, Mitchell made franchise history with 30 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and five 3-pointers made, a collection of stats no other Jazz player had ever managed to achieve. He also joined John Stockton and Deron Williams as the only Jazz men to score 30 or more points and hand out 10 or more assists in a playoff game.

If Mitchell continues to play at this high level, the Jazz should be considered one of the favorites to win the NBA title and currently have the second best odds of each team, behind only the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas takes final blow in Clippers brawl

Arguably the most exciting series of the first round, or at least the most unpredictable, has been played between the Mavericks and the Clippers.

The Mavericks were significant underdogs entering the series, but won the first two games, no less on the road. The Clippers then bounced back and won consecutive games in Dallas to tie the series by 2 games apiece.

Game 5 was Wednesday-evening and again the visiting team won. Dallas defeated Los Angeles 105-100, led by Luke Doncics with 42 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

The game went to the wire and Kawhi Leonard had a chance to set things up at 103 with less than five seconds left, but he relieved his potential tying attempt at 3 points.

With that miss, Dallas became the favorite to play the Jazz in the second round and that is almost all thanks to Doncic. The third-year player has been out of this world this postseason, averaging 35 points, 9.4 assists and eight rebounds per game. Doncic was the best player in the NBA in the playoffs.

With him at the helm, Dallas is one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference right now, as long as one of Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porziis or Dorian Finney-Smith also makes their mark.

Is Damian Lillard the Most Entertaining Player in the NBA?

As great as Doncic has been, no player has captivated more NBA fans this postseason than Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in double overtime on Tuesday night, leaving them 3-2 behind, but not because of anything Lillard did or didn’t do.

The Weber State alumnus was just incredible and his performance was record breaking.

Lillard scored 55 points a new playoff career-high and provided 10 assists. No player in NBA history had ever scored 55 points and provided 10 assists in the playoff game.

Lillard made 12 3-pointers, another NBA first, shot 17 out of 24 and sent the game into both overtime and double overtime.

It was a performance for all ages and Lillard earned a lot of respect from his fellow NBA players.

Among other things, Durant tweeted: I had 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I’m really at a loss for words.

I had about 4 tweets that I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I have no words… Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

Austin Rivers, who had to guard Lillard for the entire game, was… even more exuberant with his praise on Instagram (watch out for profanity in the post), and described the job of guarding him as a lot of fun.

He’s as tough as they come, Rivers wrote. No lie.

Elsewhere around the NBA playoffs…

The Eastern Conference semifinals have begun, with the #1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers up against the #4-seeded Atlanta Hawks, while the #2-seeded Brooklyn Nets will face the #3-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The 76ers, Hawks and Nets won their first round series in five games against the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, respectively, while the Bucks won a sweep against the Miami Heat.

Both the Phoenix Suns and Nuggets have the opportunity to conclude their series Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers and Trail Blazers, respectively. The Suns beat the Lakers on Tuesday, a blowout that was overshadowed by Lillard’s excellence. However, the Suns were excellent from start to finish. As for the Nuggets, they have won three games against Portland, even though Lillard took off.