Cricket: Dilip Vengsarkar picks Team India’s game-changers for WTC final vs New Zealand, sports news





The rise of Indian talents in the international circuit has been tremendous in recent years. The Indian cricket team has produced many exciting talents who have won matches for India both at home and away. As Team India gears up for a grueling tour of the UK, which will see them play the final of the ICC World Test Championship and five-Test series against England. As India gears up for the intense matches in the game’s longest format, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has shared his thoughts on who could be the game-changer for the visitors in the WTC final and series against England. While the Indian team has quite a few young match winners at the helm with Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur in the touring squad, Vengsarkar said the role of wicketkeeper batsman Pant is groundbreaking for India. ALSO READ: Cricket: ‘I deeply regret my actions’: Ollie Robinson apologizes for sexist and racist tweets You can’t have a fixed idea about certain things. The wicketkeeper has a very important position in the team. Besides causing stumpings and runouts, why not if he hits well? Having someone like Rishabh Pant who can also change the complexion of the match with his batting is a huge advantage for the Indian team, Vengsarkar told CricketNext. You can’t have a steady mind and say that keeping wicket comes first. If you’re improving as a wicketkeeper, why not? The same happened to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He continued to improve, Vengsarkar added. ALSO READ: Cricket: Joe Root looks clean sweep against New Zealand and India for Ashes While the WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18, the test series of five games against England will start from August 4. India will play a few friendlies in England to get used to the conditions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos