Justyn Ross responds to Derion Kendrick’s transfer to UGA





Old Clemson football teammates will go head to head when the Tigers take to the field against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 4 to open the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This week it was officially announced that former Tiger DB Derion Kendrick would move to Georgia. Kendrick was fired from the Clemson football program earlier this spring and arrested shortly after. A report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said there is “growing optimism” that Kendrick’s charges will be dropped. With him in a different uniform, it marks the first time in their history that the two friends and teammates will face each other outside the practice field. Ross responded to the official message that Kendrick would transfer and had nothing but “love” for his former teammate. We side with Justyn Ross & Clemson football in this in-game matchup Obviously nothing but respect and love is coming from Ross towards Kendrick, but we can expect there will be a lot of competition when the two players take the field in September. Kendrick is no stranger to trashtalk and he won’t hold back his former teammate when he gets the chance to play one-on-one against Ross and his former team in Clemson. Kendrick is getting competitive fire and we can expect the same from Ross, who will play his first football game since the National Championship game against LSU in January 2019. It’s going to be a fun game, but it’s one that we would definitely give an advantage to Ross and Clemson’s football. Kendrick has great potential, but we saw too many times last season that he was beaten on an island, especially at the deep end. We can expect the Tigers to use Ross’ height advantage and vertical skills to their advantage against Kendrick and they will definitely want to test their former DB. It must be fun.

