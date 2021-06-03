Texas A&M women’s tennis excels in Oracle ITA Rankings final





TEMPE, Arizona — Texas A&M women’s tennis topped the final Oracle ITA Womens Rankings of the 2020-21 season, finishing as the No. 15 team, leaving All-American senior Tatiana Makarova in the No. 19 singles slot with the All-American doubles Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith finished in number 15, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Wednesday. After a season ravaged by a global pandemic and crippling winter weather, the Maroon & White overcame several obstacles and climbed to the top finish of the Mark Weaver era. The Aggies finished with an overall record of 21-8 and racked up multiple team achievements, culminating in A&M’s first-ever appearance in the SEC Championship Final game, as well as the seventh NCAA Sweet 16 berth in program history. Texas A&M made it to the NCAA tournament for the 21st consecutive time in 2021, ranking as the No. 10 overall in this year’s tournament. In singles, Makarova, a native of Moscow, Russia, received the No. 19 spot in the final standings of the season, justifying an automatic placement as an ITA All-American. The senior finished the season with a stunning 26-7 campaign, including an 18-4 record in doubles with an unprecedented 10-0 mark against Southeastern Conference opposition. Makarova paved the way for the Aggies on the No. 1 singles line, winning 15 of her matches in that position. After her top-20 ranking, Makarova becomes A&M’s tenth All-American in program history and stands as the highest-ranked player in the final ITA Rankings since – No. 9 Cristina Stancu in 2014. In addition, Makarova is only the second player in the history of the Texas A&M program being named an All-American in both singles and doubles since Rachel Pierson did so in 2017. In the doubles poll, Makarova and Goldsmith reached the No. 15 ranking in the final poll of the season after their stellar run through the NCAA Individual Championships Doubles competition. The duo reached the national quarterfinals, earning an automatic bid as an ITA All-American Doubles team. A&M’s headline doubles tandem finished 20-12 in the 2020-21 season with a 13-11 finish in doubles. Makarova and Goldsmith are the second Texas A&M doubles team to receive the ITA All-American designation since Pierson and Rutuja Bhosale earned that accolade in the 2017 season. Both Makarova and Goldsmith will return to Aggieland next season, joining four other members of this year’s squad, including Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins. In addition to returning A&Ms, the Aggies have four freshman signatories that were rated as the #3 overall signing class in 2021.

