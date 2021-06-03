What do you think of the Cleveland Indians All-Star Game vote? Voting in progress





CLEVELAND, Ohio — Voting to name the American and National League starting grids for the 2021 All-Star Game began at 1 p.m. Thursday. mlb.com websites for all 30 teams. If you’re a fan of the Indians, the players who cast the vote may be temporarily unavailable due to injuries or not be exactly who you thought they would be. That’s what happens when such lists are submitted before the start of the regular season. Here are the Indians’ All-Star candidates: Josh Naylor, 1B; Cesar Hernandez, 2B, Jose Ramirez, 3B, Andres Gimenez, SS, Roberto Perez, C, Franmil Reyes, DH and outfielders Jordan Luplow, Amed Rosario and Eddie Rosario. Many things can happen with a roster between opening day and the time the All-Star voting begins. Naylor has played more rightfield than first base. Gimenez was selected for Class AAA Columbus on May 18. Perez, Reyes and Luplow are on the injured list. Amed Rosario, since Gimenez’s relegation, has taken over the shortstop. Right now, with the exception of Ramirez, pitchers like Aaron Civale, Shane Bieber, Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak are likely to be the favorite Indians to make the All-Star Game. The All-Star voting will again be divided into two phases. Phase 1 kicked off Thursday at noon and will run through June 24 at 4:00 PM ET. Phase 2 will run from June 28 at noon and will run through July 1 at 2pm ET. On June 27, based on the Phase 1 vote, the top three voters in each position in the AL and NL, along with nine outfielders from each league, will be revealed at 12 noon on MLB Network. The Phase 2 vote determines the starting grids for each competition. During phase 1, fans can vote up to five times in a 24-hour period. In Phase 2, fans will have four days (June 28 to July 1) to vote for the finalists in each position. The winners will be announced on the night of July 1. Pitchers and additional players are selected by ballot of the players and selections by the commissaires’ office. The NL, led by Dodgers Dave Roberts, will have a starting lineup of eight players (no DH) as selected by the fans. The roster is filled with 24 pitchers and position players. The AL, led by Tampa Bays Kevin Cash, has a nine-man grid (with the DH) selected by the fans. The rest of the roster will consist of 23 pitchers and position players. The pitchers and additional players for the All-Star Game will be announced on July 4. Here’s the mlb.com All-Star vote. A variety of Cleveland Indians face masks available online today. (fanatics.com) New Indians face masks for sale: Here you can buy Cleveland Indians themed face coverings for protection against the coronavirus, including a single mask ($14.99) and a 3-pack ($24.99). All MLB proceeds are donated to charity. More Indian Coverage Master editions for a bat? Was Lindor addition by subtraction? hey terry Did Karinchak use an illegal substance on the ball during Tuesday’s win? Why has MLB waited so long to tackle sticky substances? Wednesday game postponed; split DH vs. White Sox set for September 23 Hedges to Karinchak: it won’t be easy Bieber Breakdown: Here’s How Ace Dismantled The White Sox Quantrill, McKenzie give Indians something to think about after Monday starts Monday What is the next step for the rotation after double doubleheaders? Indians earn Monday DH split with 3-1 win over White Sox Naylor a party leader and 5 more White Sox batting for three in 10th, claim 8-6 win in Game 1

