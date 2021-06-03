‘Measured approach key to Dockrell’s second coming’

Second chances don’t come easily in life and in sports. Call it the fickle nature of the game or the inevitability of life. Lately, people like Tim Paine, Matthew Wade and George Dockrell know that feeling all too well.

After his Test bat in September 2017, Wade joked that the only way for him to make an international comeback was as a bowler. Instead, he scored a mountain of runs for Victoria and Australia A to force himself back into the reckoning, albeit as a specialist batsman after dropping the gloves.

In a somewhat similar context, Ireland’s George Dockrell has had a second coming after a decade as a frontline spin bowler by his side. After losing his spot in the XI and a central contract in 2019, he has returned as a batting all-rounder at No. 5 for Ireland in their series against the Netherlands in Utrecht.

– Advertisement –

I lost my contract at Christmas. Obviously there’s another role I’m trying to take on, Dockrell told me Emerging cricket on the eve of the first ODI.

Graham Ford (Ireland head coach) was pretty clear to me. He felt that percussion had more to offer and there was an opportunity for me to continue working on that. There was enough flair for him to reward me with a permanent contract.

And that flair translated into runs in the Interprovincial one-day competition for Leinster Lightning. Since the tournament was awarded List A status in 2017, he has scored 709 runs in 17 innings at an average of 101.28.

Nearly half of that came this summer after scoring four consecutive fifties and a first hundred. His form coupled with his captaincy was instrumental in guiding Leinster Lightning to their eighth straight title.

We lost some players from last season who moved to other teams so there was kind of a challenge for us to raise our hands and take more responsibility across the squad and I think we did that really well.

For me it was a new challenge to focus my energy. It was really nice to win those opportunities at Leinster to raise my hand for a spot in Ireland’s top order.

In an effort to more evenly distribute the talent pool, the revamped domestic structure and teams saw the likes of Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany and Tyrone Kane move to Munster Reds from Leinster. This prompted a rethinking of batting order for Dockrell, who worked with Pete Johnston (Leinsters head coach) to hone his skills.

Starting out as an opener for the Irish under-13s, his main skill has always been playing through the underage system before shooting to prominence in 2010 due to his left arm bowling skills which kept him on top for nearly a decade, including County cricket stints with Somerset and Sussex.

However, his declining bowling returns and a dip in form coincided with Andy McBrine and Simi Singh cementing their place as spin bowling all-rounders in the Irish line-up. Dockrell’s last 43 overs in one-day internationals have been wicketless, and his domestic record has not been remarkable either. Although he still remains third on Ireland’s all-time leading wicket takers in ODIs.

Despite this, the batting transformation led to comparisons to Steve Smith by Captain Balbirnie and while there may be a potential to play a bigger role with the bat in the future, Dockrell is unwilling to do away with his main suit that brought him success in the first place.

Anyone being compared to Steve Smith is a good thing (laughs)! But my bowling is still a big part of me. My bowling has had less of an impact in recent years, but as a left arm spinner you always offer something to the team, so I keep working hard on that and trying to add value to the team.

From a bowler who can bat, he hopes to change the perception the other way around: a batter who can bowl.

Yes, I have a few ODI fifties to my name, but they came when I hit 6, 7 or 8, he said. It’s a little different in the method of hitting at No. 5 especially early in the season in Ireland, but it’s about having a solid game plan, trusting my defense and building from there.

Sometimes it’s about pushing boundaries and being more inventive when scoring. But I really enjoyed the new challenge of coming in pretty early, facing the new ball, the first bowlers and building an innings from there. It’s a bit of a measured approach, but it’s something I’ve enjoyed doing.

You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire people to grow the game.

Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandYouTube.

Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles, and subscribe to our podcast.

Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.