Iowa State football ‘about 85 percent’ vaccination rate under program

With vaccination rates rising and the number of positive COVID-19 cases plummeting, the United States is moving into a post-pandemic world with relaxed restrictions and the prospect of even fewer in the coming weeks and months.

So has the Iowa state soccer team after a season of rigorous testing, playing in mostly empty stadiums and the ever-present specter of canceled games or a lost season.

Probably about 85 percent of our team has been vaccinated or has had at least one shot to date, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell said Tuesday. That’s just a process, a personal choice, but our kids have done it really well.

The testing at this point is anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or has not been vaccinated at all.

The 85 percent vaccination rate is significant because it matches the threshold set by both the NBA and MLB for easing COVID-19 restrictions on its franchises, while the NFL has announced that all 32 of its teams will be at least 85 percent are vaccinated.

While the Big 12 or NCAA may not have similar rules around vaccination rates, the state of Iowa reaching 85 percent suggests it will be much less prone to disruption this fall when it gets hit. expect to open the season in the top-10 for the first time in the program’s history.

It also means, given the growing evidence of the high efficacy of the vaccines in the real world, that Iowa State football players and staff have little to fear from the coronavirus itself.

It gives you back the intense focus on who we are, Campbell said, what our culture is, what we stand for, getting better at the things that have been important to us, mental growth, physical growth and technical growth.

That’s really what we housed in the spring and carried that over into the summer. Just a burden off the shoulders of our children. That part was really positive.

Read more:

Recruitment reopening

While vaccination coverage within the program has enabled the cyclones to return to something closer to normal, the overall improved environment across the country brought an end to a more than a year-long recruitment period this week. .

For the first time in two years, the state of Iowa welcomed recruits to campus for its development and evaluation camps.

It’s so big because in this class of 2022 and 2023, there’s just a lot of kids we’ve never seen before, Campbell said. “We’ve never seen it in a competitive environment, we haven’t seen it physically and when we saw them, we saw them as freshmen and sophomores and the growth potential of kids between their freshman and sophomore years to where they are today, it’s great to see what they look like physically.

There were more than 300 participants in opening camp on Tuesday Tuesday schedule, the largest contingent during Campbell’s tenure.

To evaluate them physically and mentally in a camp environment, Campbell said, and to have us evaluate them in a camp environment or a visiting environment, that’s a huge positive.

Those official visits also return for the first time in a year, allowing prospects and their families an up-close look at the Iowa State program. That now includes the Sports Performance Center, the $90 million project in its final construction phase that is expected to give a significant boost to support for its athletes in the state of Iowa, especially the football program.

What you hope to show kids is that not only is there investment from the coaches and the players in this program, Campbell said, but is there a global investment as well? Are we really trying to get ahead?

The building alone is a great example of that, and if you can walk kids through that, you’ll show them what it’s going to look like in September. Those things are exciting.

‘Really proud’ of Minnesota Vikings Kene Nwangwu’s trek choice

While the bulk of the Iowa States roster is returning after last year’s Fiesta Bowl Championship, thanks in no small part to the additional year the NCAA was eligible to participate in due to COVID-19, some cyclones have closed their collegiate careers. to end.

First among them was Kene Nwangwu, the kick returner and backup running back who became the third Cyclone to be called up since 2015 when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the fourth roundlast month.

I was really proud of him, Campbell said. The best thing you can say about Kene is what he did as a senior.

“There’s probably three out of four football games that we don’t win if he doesn’t make those plays when he made them. I think that was a big thing for NFL teams. The plays he made, when he made those plays I think was really big.

You know he’s fast. He was healthy for the first time in his career and I think his future is very bright because you only get the best from Kene Nwangwu. I’m excited for him. It suits him perfectly. It will be really fun to see what he continues to do.